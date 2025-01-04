Chhattisgarh journalist murder: Mukesh Chandrakar's cousin identified as ‘key accused’

The investigation into the murder of Chhattisgarh journalist Mukesh Chandrakar has taken a new turn as investigators have identified his own cousin as the key accused. Mukesh Chandrakar's body was discovered in a septic tank that had been freshly sealed with concrete.(@MukeshChandrak9/X)

The 28-year-old journalist, known for his investigative reporting, had recently done an expose of an alleged corruption scandal involving a ₹120-crore road construction project from Gangaloor to Nelasanar village in Bastar.

The project, worth of which went from ₹50 crore to ₹120 crore without any changes to the effect of the work's scope, was reportedly being handled by contractor Suresh Chandrakar, India Today reported.

The journalist's expose led the state government to launch an inquiry into the project, creating several obstacles for the contractor lobby in the region.

Notably, Mukesh had gone missing on January 1, shortly after he received a call from Suresh's cousin Ritesh Chandrakar. He had reportedly gone for a meeting with Suresh, one which was arranged by Ritesh.

When Mukesh's phone went offline after the meeting, his elder brother Yukesh, also a journalist, filed a missing person complaint on January 2.

On Friday, January 3, the television journalist's body was found inside a septic tank on Suresh's property in south Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Police found on Mukesh's body what appeared to be multiple injuries on the head and back. Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav had said that many people, including Suresh Chandrakar were being questioned, as "the body was found on his premises".

Officials also said that investigators were analyzing whether Mukesh's murder was linked to the stories he had recently.

Police arrested three suspects in this case, including Ritesh and another family member Dinesh Chandrakar. Meanwhile, Suresh Chandrakar is absconding, the India Today report said.

Notably, Mukesh and Ritesh reportedly were on friendly terms, often meeting at the property where the journalist's corpse was found. However, the close ties were disrupted when Mukesh exposed the road project corruption.

Following this investigative report on the road project, no direct threats were made to Mukesh's family.

Mukesh Chandrakar began his career in journalism in 2012 and worked as a freelance journalist for news channels, including NDTV. He also had a YouTube channel called 'Bastar Junction', which has around 1.59 lakh subscribers.

Mukesh had played a key role in the release of a CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas from Maoists' captivity in April 2021 after the Takalguda Naxal ambush in Bijapur.

Widespread outrage erupted over Mukesh's murder, with journalists staging protests in the region, seeking suspension or transfer of the Bijapur superintendent of police.

The protesters also demanded for a case to be registered against Suresh Chandrakar, with his properties attached and bank accounts sealed. They sought a death sentence for the contractor, who enjoys a security cover, and the other accused involved.

The protesting journalists warned that if their demands are not met, then they would stage an indefinite road blockade from Sunday.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai condoled Mukesh's death and assured that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible, saying that the accused will not be spared.

Deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma on Sunday also said that a 11-member special investigation team (SIT) has also been formed to probe Mukesh's murder. He said that all bank accounts of Suresh and other accused are being sealed.