Bastar journalist Mukesh Chandrakar's murder: Chhattisgarh Police detains 3 persons after outrage

The Chhattisgarh Police detained three persons on Saturday in connection with the murder of Mukesh Chandrakar, a 29 -year-old journalist whose body was found inside a septic tank at a local contractor's property. Mukesh Chandrakar's body was discovered in a septic tank that had been freshly sealed with concrete.(@MukeshChandrak9/X)

A police official told news agency PTI that three detained persons are being interrogated. He also said the names of the accused would be revealed later in the day.

Condemnations pour in

Local journalists staged a symbolic road blockade at Hospital Chowk on National Highway 36 to condemn the murder. They demanded the suspension of the Bijapur district superintendent of police.

The protesters demanded that a case be registered against the contractor, Suresh Chandrakar, with his properties attached and bank accounts sealed. They also demanded a death sentence for the contractor, who enjoys security cover, and the other accused involved.

Protesting journalists also warned of staging an indefinite road blockade from Sunday if their demands are unmet.

Members of the Raipur Press Club protested at Jai Stambh Chowk and demanded strict action against the accused. They urged the state government to constitute a special investigation team to probe the murder.

The Editors Guild of India (EGI), in a statement, described the murder as a “matter of grave concern” that “raises suspicion of foul play”. The body urged the Chhattisgarh government “to spare no effort in investigating the case speedily and bringing the guilty to book”.

“The safety of journalists, especially those working in smaller towns and rural areas, is of paramount importance, and the Editors Guild demands that authorities across the country must do their best to ensure that no harm or hindrance is caused to any of them in discharging their professional duties,” the statement added.

