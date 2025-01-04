Who was Mukesh Chandrakar? Body of Bastar journalist, who covered road project corruption, found inside septic tank

The body of 28-year-old journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, who had been reported missing, was found in a septic tank on a contractor's property in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Friday, police said. A murder case has been filed, and several suspects have been taken into custody for questioning. Mukesh Chandrakar had lost his parents when he was very young and is survived by his brother Yukesh, also a journalist.

NDTV, citing the Bijapur Police, reported that Mukesh's body was discovered in a septic tank that had been freshly sealed with concrete.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his condolences, saying, “The news of the murder of Bijapur's young and dedicated journalist Mukesh Chandrakar ji is very sad and heartbreaking. Mukesh ji's demise is an irreparable loss for journalism and society.”

He added, “The culprit will not be spared under any circumstances. I have given instructions to arrest the criminals as soon as possible and ensure the harshest punishment for them.”

Mukesh was last seen on the evening of January 1. His elder brother, Yukesh Chandrakar, a television journalist, filed a missing person report with the police the following day. Based on mobile tracking, police located Mukesh’s body on the property of contractor Suresh Chandrakar in Chattanpara Basti.

Yukesh's complaint mentioned a recent story Mukesh had reported, highlighting alleged irregularities in the construction of a road from Gangaloor to Nelasanar village. The report prompted an investigation into the project, and Yukesh cited threats from three individuals, including contractor Suresh Chandrakar.

A police statement issued on Friday, cited by The Hindu revealed that the post-mortem report is pending. Bijapur superintendent of police Jitendra Yadav informed the media that the compound where the body was discovered was used for housing workers and playing badminton.

However, he did not provide details regarding any suspects or the motive for the murder, stating that the investigation is still in its early stages.

Who was Mukesh Chandrakar?