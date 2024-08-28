Bangladesh TV journalist found dead in Dhaka lake; Sheikh Hasina's son claims attack on 'freedom of expression'

Sarah Rahanuma, a newsroom editor at Bangladesh's Gazi TV, a Bengali-language satellite and cable television channel, was found dead in a lake in Dhaka. Sarah Rahanuma

The local media reported that her body was found floating in Hatirjheel Lake in the country's capital.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, confirmed the recovery of her body.

Pedestrians pulled the body from the lake and took it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the doctor declared her dead around 2:00 am.

Ahead of her death, Sarah had posted a message on Facebook on Tuesday night.

"It was nice having a friend like you. God bless you always. Hope, you'll fulfil all your dreams soon. I know we had a lot of planning together. Sorry, I can't fulfil our plans. May god bless you in every aspect of your life," she wrote. In an earlier post, she wrote: "It is better to die than to live a life akin to death."

The police are investigating the case.

Meanwhile, ousted Bangladesh ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's US-based son, Sajeeb Wazed, said it was another brutal attack on the freedom of expression.

He wrote on X that the channel she worked at was a secular media house owned by Golam Dastagir Gazi who was arrested recently.

"Rahmuna Sara Gazi TV newsroom editor was found dead. Her body was recovered from Hatirjheel Lake in Dhaka city. This is another brutal attack on freedom of expression in Bangladesh. Gazi TV is a secular news channel owned by Golam Dastagir Gazi who was arrested recently," he posted on X.

Per her husband Sayed Shuvro, she went to work but didn't return home that night. At 3 am, he was informed she had jumped into the lake.

With inputs from PTI, ANI