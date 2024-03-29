Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: Security tightened across UP; family alleges 'slow poisoning' in jail

Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Thursday. Mukhtar Ansari was brought to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in the city from the district jail in “an unconscious state” after he had complained of vomiting. According to a medical bulletin, a team of nine doctors attended to him but he died of cardiac arrest, it stated....Read More

Preparations for the funeral of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari are underway at the Kali Bagh Graveyard in Ghazipur. His body will be handed over to his son, Umar Ansari, after a post-mortem.

Following Mukhtar Ansari's death, security has been beefed up across Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars large gatherings, across the state. Additional security personnel have been deployed in the Banda, Mau, Ghazipur and Varanasi districts.

Mukhtar Ansari was hospitalised for around 14 hours on Tuesday after he complained of abdominal pain. The gangster-turned-politician's family has alleged that the 63-year-old was being “slow-poisoned” by a substance mixed in food given to him in the Banda jail.

Who was Mukhtar Ansari?