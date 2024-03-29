Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: Security tightened across UP; family alleges 'slow poisoning' in jail
Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Thursday. Mukhtar Ansari was brought to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in the city from the district jail in “an unconscious state” after he had complained of vomiting. According to a medical bulletin, a team of nine doctors attended to him but he died of cardiac arrest, it stated....Read More
Preparations for the funeral of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari are underway at the Kali Bagh Graveyard in Ghazipur. His body will be handed over to his son, Umar Ansari, after a post-mortem.
Following Mukhtar Ansari's death, security has been beefed up across Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars large gatherings, across the state. Additional security personnel have been deployed in the Banda, Mau, Ghazipur and Varanasi districts.
Also Read | Mukhtar Ansari: How Indian Army officer's grandson became a dreaded criminal
Mukhtar Ansari was hospitalised for around 14 hours on Tuesday after he complained of abdominal pain. The gangster-turned-politician's family has alleged that the 63-year-old was being “slow-poisoned” by a substance mixed in food given to him in the Banda jail.
Who was Mukhtar Ansari?
- Mukhtar Ansari, 63, was a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar – from 1996 to 2022 – twice as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate, twice as an Independent and once as a Quami Ekta Dal nominee.
- The gangster-turned-politician had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005. He had more than 60 criminal cases pending against him.
- Mukhtar Ansari was sentenced in eight cases since September 2022 by different courts in Uttar Pradesh and was lodged in the Banda jail. His name was on the list of 66 gangsters issued by Uttar Pradesh Police last year.
- In 2022, Mukhtar Ansari passed on the baton to his elder son Abbas Ansari, who won from the same assembly seat as a candidate of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party in 2022, which was then in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.
Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: ‘Justice has been served,’ says wife of former BJP MLA who was killed by Mukhtar Ansari
Alka Rai, wife of Krishnanand Rai, the former BJP MLA who was killed by Mukhtar Ansari says that justice has been served.
“What can I say? This is the blessing of the Almighty. I used to pray to him for justice and the justice has been served today. We never celebrated Holi after the incident (the murder), I felt that today is Holi for us,” she tells ANI.
Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: Many parties vied for jailed Mukhtar Ansari's support
Mukhtar Ansari dominated the politics of Mau and Ghazipur districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh for decades, winning assembly elections with big margins. And it remains to be seen what impact his death will have on the politics of the region in the 2024 Lok Sabha election in which his brother Afzal Ansari is the Samajwadi Party candidate from Ghazipur.
Despite being in jail for the last 18 years, many parties vied for Mukhtar Ansari’s electoral support due to his influence on the Muslim community in the region. Read on.
Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: Funeral preparations underway
Preparations are underway for the funeral of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari at the Kali Bagh Graveyard in Ghazipur. See here.
Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: 'Mukhtar Ansari's empire was at its peak 20 years ago,' says former DSP
Former DSP Shailendra Singh tells ANI that gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's empire was at its peak some 20 years ago in 2004.
“He would move around in open jeeps in areas where curfew was imposed. That time I recovered a Light Machine Gun, no recovery was made before or after that. I even imposed POTA on him... But the Mulayam Government wanted to save him at any cost. He pressurised officials, IG-Range, DIG, and SP-STF were transferred, even I was made to resign within 15 days,” he says.
Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: ‘Appeal everyone to maintain peace,’ says SP Mau
On the death of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, SP Mau issued an appeal to the public to maintain peace.
"...Section 144 CrPC is already in place. Appeal is being made to everyone to maintain peace and not take note of any rumours that are being spread through social media. he tells ANI.
He adds: Since Jumma Namaz will be offered today, an adequate Police force is being deployed at all sensitive areas across the district...The situation is peaceful, there is no problem..."
Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: ‘Mukhtar Ansari feared a threat to his life,' says police official
A senior police official said that Mukhtar Ansari feared a threat to his life as four of his close associates were killed while in judicial custody since 2018. Two shootouts took place inside UP jails while one happened inside the courtroom.
Lodged in different jails in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005, Mukhtar Ansari was shifted back to the Banda prison in April 2021. Read more.
Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: Mayawati says allegations made by family require investigation
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has termed the allegations of “slow-poisoning” by Mukhtar Ansari's family as serious.
“The persistent apprehensions and serious allegations made by Mukhtar Ansari's family regarding his death in jail require a high-level investigation so that the true facts of his death can be revealed,” she wrote on X. “In such a situation, it is natural for his family to be sad. May nature give them the strength to bear this sorrow.”
Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: Panel of 5 doctors being finalised for post-mortem
Mukhtar Ansari's family lawyer Chandrajeet Yadav, who was given access to the mortuary where the politician's body is kept, said that formalities are being completed for the examination. “The panel of five doctors is being finalised,” he adds.
Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: ‘Documentation process going on,’ says lawyer
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's lawyer Chandrajeet Yadav tells ANI: "Documentation process is going on. A panel of doctors is being formed and the postmortem will start soon. Some documents had to be signed for which we have come here. We will give updates as soon as we receive any..."
Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: Parole sought for jailed son
Parole orders are being awaited for Mukhtar Ansari's son, Abbas Ansari, who is lodged at the Kasganj district Jail, to attend the gangster-turned-politician's funeral in Ghazipur.
Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: Tejashwi, Owaisi repeat ‘poison’ claim
Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday raised concerns over the events leading to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death and called on the constitutional institutions to take suo motu cognizance of “such strange cases”.
“Sad news was received about the demise of former UP MLA Shri Mukhtar Ansari. We pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss,” former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said in Hindi on X.
Extending condolences to Mukhtar Ansari's family, AIMIM chief Owaisi said, “The people of Ghazipur lost their favourite son and brother.” Read more.
Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: How Indian Army officer's grandson became a dreaded criminal
Mukhtar Ansari, born into an influential family in 1963, straddled the worlds of crime and politics in Uttar Pradesh. Mukhtar Ansari hailed from a distinguished lineage deeply rooted in India's struggle for independence. His paternal grandfather, Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari, was a notable leader in the Indian National Congress, becoming its president in 1927 and later, serving as Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia until his death in 1936. Read further.
Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: Family alleges 'slow poisoning' in jail
Mukhtar Ansari's son, Umar Ansari, has alleged that the 63-year-old was being “slow-poisoned” by a substance mixed in food given to him in the Banda jail.
"My father had told us he was being subjected to 'slow poison'," Umar Ansari told reporters and added that the entire country knows about it now, according to ANI.
The charge has been denied by authorities.
Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: Additional force deployed in Ghazipur, Banda and other places
The Uttar Pradesh administration has deployed additional security personnel in Banda, Mau, Ghazipur and Varanasi districts.
Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: Security tightened in UP
Following Mukhtar Ansari's death on Thursday night, security has been beefed up across Uttar Pradesh.
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars large gatherings, across the state.
Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: Mukhtar Ansari was brought to hospital in unconscious state
Mukhtar Ansari was brought to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in the city from the district jail in “an unconscious state” after he had complained of vomiting.
A team of nine doctors attended to him but he died of cardiac arrest, the medical college said in a bulletin.
Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: Gangster-turned-politician dies of cardiac arrest
Mukhtar Ansari death news LIVE: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Thursday.