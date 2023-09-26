News / India News / Mulayam Singh's statue installed 'without permission' at SP's party office in UP removed

Mulayam Singh's statue installed 'without permission' at SP's party office in UP removed

PTI | | Posted by Neha Yadav
Sep 26, 2023 02:54 PM IST

Mulayam Singh's six-foot-tall statue was installed at the Samajwadi Party office in UP's Hardoi district without permission and was later removed.

A six-foot-tall statue of late Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav installed at the party office here allegedly without prior permission was removed after a notice from the Nagar Palika Parishad, officials said on Tuesday.

MULAYAM SINGH YADAV(HT File Photo)
MULAYAM SINGH YADAV(HT File Photo)

The statue was installed on a platform at the SP office near the Nagar Palika Parishad office by district president Virendra Yadav.

Taking note of the statue, the civic body issued a notice to Yadav on September 23 and also pasted it at the entrance of the SP office. According to the notice, the party was given 24 hours to take down the statue, failing which it would face action.

While Yadav refused to comment on the matter, SP district vice president Alaknkar Singh said party members had collected 10 lakh and got the statue made.

"The administration got it removed after pressuring us. After the notice was issued, we took down the statue ourselves on September 23," he said.

Executive Officer, Nagar Palika Parishad, Vinod Kumar Solanki said the SP office was opened by joining eight shops allotted to them by the civic body.

"Without permission, a hall and a room were constructed there. A statue cannot be installed without permission," Solanki said in the notice.

He later said the statue has been removed now.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out