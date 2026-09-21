Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threats, anti-sabotage checks on

Multiple schools in New Delhi received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting the authorities to conduct anti-sabotage checks.

Police and Fire Services personnel arrive (PTI/ Representative)

The schools that received the fresh wave of bomb threats through email include four in the central Delhi area.

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Just a few days ago, on Friday, the Balram Public School in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 received a bomb threat call, prompting a security response, the Delhi Fire Service said at the time.

According to DFS officials quoted by news agency PTI, police and emergency response teams were alerted after a call reporting a bomb threat was received at 8.40 am that day.

Security checks were promptly undertaken at the school, and the threat was later declared a hoax.