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Mumbai BMW crash survivor in coma booked after 2 die in 251 kmph highway horror

An FIR has been registered against Angad Gill, the sole survivor of a tragic car crash that claimed two lives on the Mumbai-Vadodara highway.

Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 09:21 am IST
By Kaptan Mali
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A day after two youngsters died in a car crash on the Mumbai-Vadodara highway, the Badlapur police on Sunday registered an FIR against the sole survivor, Angad Gill, who was prima facie driving the BMW Z-series convertible. Gill suffered a serious head injury and is still in a coma at Fortis Hospital in Kalyan.

The BMW Z-series two-seater convertible, which is now a mangled heap of metal, was being driven by Angad Gill, 24, who is currently in coma at Fortis Hospital in Kalyan.(Pramod Tambe/HT)

The two deceased, Yogesh Negi and Rebecca Jacob, were colleagues in a private company. The trio was on a night out to celebrate Negi’s 26th birthday, which took a fatal turn in the early hours of Sunday when the car, allegedly travelling at 251 kmph, crashed against a divider on the under-construction Mumbai-Vadodara Highway near Badlapur.

The impact was so severe that the car was reduced to a mangled heap of metal and the occupants were flung nearly 500 feet from the crash site. Severed body parts were later found scattered 50 to 100 feet away. The RTO and forensic teams have visited the crash site and collected technical and biological samples for further investigation.

As local residents have unauthorisedly opened entry points to the highway, vehicles drive on the stretch at very high speeds. Pankaj Shirsath, the traffic DCP of Thane, told HT that he visited the accident spot and the entire stretch, and found at least 15 illegal entry points on the incomplete highway. “There are no lights on the entire stretch and it does not have proper signage,” he said. “The public must not use it as a shortcut to their destination. I have directed NHAI officials and the contractor to depute personnel at each entry point and shut them to prevent any further accidents.”

Suhas Chitnis, project director, NHAI, when contacted, corroborated that the highway was meant to be used only by the construction and technical staff working on the project, but locals had started using it illegally.

“We had put up boards saying that the highway was not open to the public,” he said. “We have barricaded the entry points and deployed our staff to stop them but locals forcefully remove the barricades and threaten our staff because they want to use the road as a shortcut and for thrill-seeking. This same spot witnessed two accidents recently.”

Bhagwan Bhoir, a resident of Eranjad village, told HT that villagers had witnessed several accidents and had also suffered injuries due to rash driving by motorists. “After dark, many local youths come onto the road and perform dangerous stunts, risking their own lives as well as those of villagers,” he said. Bhoir demanded that the road be kept closed at all times until it was fully completed and safe.

An official from Shivalaya Construction, which is constructing the stretch, said that many of their staffers had suffered injuries due to rash driving on the road. “We placed water-filled drums at the spot, but locals removed them,” he said.

 
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