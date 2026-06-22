Two dead, 1 injured after BMW crashes at 251 kmph on unopened Badlapur hwy

MUMBAI: A night out to celebrate a friend’s birthday took a fatal turn in the early hours of Sunday when a BMW convertible travelling at a speed of 251 kmph crashed on the under-construction Mumbai-Vadodara Highway near Badlapur, killing two occupants and critically injuring a third. Thane, India - June -21, 2026: Two Killed in BMW Car Crash on MumbaiÐVadodara Highway Near Badlapur in thane District A tragic accident involving a BMW car took place on the MumbaiÐVadodara Highway near Eranjad, close to Badlapur, at around 2 a.m. on Saturday night.The occupants were travelling towards Badlapur from Titwala when the speeding driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Eranjad. The car, believed to have been travelling at an estimated speed of around 251 kmph, hit the road divider and overturned in the darkness, allegedly due to misjudging the road and speed. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled. Two persons were killed in the accident. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are conducting further inquiries ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Sunday, June -21, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

The impact was so severe that the two-seater BMW Z-series convertible was reduced to a mangled heap of metal. According to the police, the occupants were thrown out of the vehicle as it flipped repeatedly after hitting a divider. The bodies of the deceased were flung nearly 500 metres from the crash site, while severed body parts were found scattered 50 to 100 metres away.

The deceased were identified as Yogesh Kishan Negi, 26, a resident of Badlapur, and Rebecca Babu Jacob, 22, of Bandra. The lone survivor, Angad Gill, 24, who also lives in Badlapur, sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of Fortis Hospital in Kalyan.

According to the police, the three friends had gone out to celebrate Negi’s birthday and were returning home when the accident occurred around 2.30am near Eranjad in Badlapur. Investigators believe the group had already driven multiple rounds on the highway and was travelling from Panvel towards Titwala when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

A video that has gone viral on social media, purportedly recorded inside the car moments before the crash, appears to show the speedometer touching 251 kmph.

The police said the BMW was registered in the name of Gill’s father, who runs a Badlapur-based manufacturing company producing polishing materials used in the automotive and optics industries. By Sunday evening, investigators were yet to establish who had been behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

According to the initial probe, the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle, which rammed into a highway divider before overturning several times. Investigators suspect that the driver may have failed to gauge the road conditions in the pitch darkness while travelling at extremely high speed.

Kishore Shinde, senior police inspector of Badlapur West police station, said the bodies had been sent to the government hospital in Ulhasnagar for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the families.

“Since the car was a convertible with its hood open, the occupants were thrown out upon impact, leading to fatal injuries. We still do not know who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. The family members are in no condition to speak and we are waiting to record their statements,” said Shinde. The officer added that the stretch where the accident occurred was still under construction and had not been opened to traffic.

“The ten-lane highway is not operational. Because of the wide carriageway, the youths appear to have driven at very high speed. There are no street lights on the stretch and they may not have noticed the divider in time. Though they applied the brakes, the vehicle collided with the divider and the force of the impact threw the occupants nearly 500 metres away,” said Shinde. The police are also investigating how the trio gained access to the unopened section of the Mumbai-Vadodara Highway.