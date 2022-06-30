Mumbai building collapse: UP govt extends support, Yogi provides ex gratia

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday extended support to the families of those affected in the building collapse in Mumbai's Naik Nagar in Kurla East. Expressing his grief and condolences, the chief minister said that the loss of lives in the building collapse is “extremely heart-wrenching”. Yogi has provided an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of those deceased and ₹50 thousand to the injured persons.

He further added that the government of Uttar Pradesh is in constant touch with the government of Maharashtra for the proper treatment of the injured or the last rites of the dead. "If their relatives want to bring the body to their home in Uttar Pradesh, then proper arrangements will be made by the UP government,” Yogi said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the chief minister said, “The loss of life in the house collapse accident in Kurla area of Mumbai is extremely heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved family in this hour of grief. @UPGovt on behalf of U.P. Financial assistance of ₹2 lakhs will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50 thousand to the injured.”

Eighteen people died after a four-storey building collapsed on Monday night in Mumbai's Naik Nagar in Kurla East. The deceased have been identified as Kishore Prajapati, Sikandar Rajbhar, Arvind Rajendra Bharati, Anup Rajbhar, Anil Yadav, Shyamu Prajapati and Lila Bai Prahlad Gaikwad, Ramesh Nagsi Badiya, Prahlad Gaikwad, Guddu Paspor, Birju Majhi, Rahul Majhi, Pappu Majhi and Mahesh Majhi.

A team of fire brigade and police reached the spot immediately to carry out rescue operations after the incident was reported at around 12 midnight. Uddhav Thackeray had announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the victims.

