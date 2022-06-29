It felt like an earthquake, say locals

Mumbai “It felt like an earthquake,” said locals about the collapse of the portion of the D-wing of Naik Housing Society in Kurla (east). They said that the entire neighbourhood felt a jolt on Monday night.

Rahul Ramteke, a 17-year-old, who lived in a two-storeyed building across the road, said that the entire compound was engulfed in smoke and dust.

“I was standing outside my house at night when I heard a large sound and suddenly saw the building crumble down like a pack of cards. Soon after that, people started to shout for help and all of us rushed to the spot,” said Ramteke.

Another local resident, Dilip Dubey, who lived in the neighbouring building, said, “As it was late in the night, many people had slept while some were awake. Those who were sleeping didn’t even realise what had happened and were trapped under the debris, while there were four to five people who were awake and managed to come out from the debris with the help of first responders and locals.”

Soon after the building collapsed, local residents rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. Satish Kshetre (27), who was one of the survivors, said that locals used sarees and ropes to get people out of the debris.

“We could clearly understand that several people were trapped inside as it was night, when everyone returned home. We tried to remove the debris with our hands and spades and tried to pull out people using ropes and sarees. The locals rescued at least five people safely before the first responders arrived,” Kshetre said.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased blamed their fate for this unfortunate incident. Ramesh Badiya along with his wife Devaki and 14-year-old son Preet shifted to the collapsed building just three days ago. Previously, they stayed in a building that was also declared dilapidated by local authorities.

While Devaki and Preet were rescued on Tuesday morning, Ramesh could not be traced. Finally, after over 16-hours of rescue operation, Ramesh was removed from the debris and taken to civic-run Rajawadi hospital where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, the mother and son duo were rushed to the same hospital on Tuesday morning itself and their condition is said to be stable.

Ramesh’s brother Devraj, a tailor by profession, had come searching for his brother. “We were living as a joint family at Thakkar Bappa Colony in the locality when we were informed that our building is in a dilapidated condition. That’s when a few members of our family moved to Shell colony in Chembur, while my brother along with his wife and son shifted here to this society. It’s very unfortunate that this has happened,” said Devraj.

Sahdev Tastode (68) is the maternal uncle of Ajinkya Gaikwad (32), who was a security guard in a corporate firm and stayed with his parents Prahlad Gaikwad (65) and Lilabai Gaikwad (60) on the second floor. Their entire family died in the crash.

“The Gaikwads were staying in this building for more than two years. They had come to this city only for work and considering the high real estate prices, they were compelled to live in this dilapidated building,” said Tastode and added that they paid the price of living in the building with their lives.

Tastode had come to the site during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at 1 am and didn’t leave the spot till Tuesday evening.