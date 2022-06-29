Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man killed, wife injured as old building in Kalyan collapses
mumbai news

Man killed, wife injured as old building in Kalyan collapses

A 53-year-old man was killed and his 48-year-old wife was injured after a ground-plus-two-storeyed Koshe Building collapsed in Rambaugh, Kalyan (W) on Wednesday morning; however, the couple’s son and two daughters had a lucky escape
The Koshe building in Kalyan (W) that collapsed on Wednesday morning. A man was killed while his wife was rescued from the building collapse. (PRAMOD TAMBE/HT PHOTO)
The Koshe building in Kalyan (W) that collapsed on Wednesday morning. A man was killed while his wife was rescued from the building collapse. (PRAMOD TAMBE/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 29, 2022 10:05 PM IST
Copy Link
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

A 53-year-old man died and his 48-year-old wife was injured after a ground-plus-two-storeyed Koshe Building collapsed in Rambaugh, Kalyan (W) on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at around 6am when the couple were sleeping.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) fire team rushed to the spot with an emergency van, three fire vehicles and two ambulances to begin the rescue operation. As only one family stayed in the building that was declared dangerous, the couple was pulled out from the debris within an hour after the incident.

The deceased, Suryabhan Kakad, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while his wife, Usha Kakad, survived but was injured. Kakad worked as a contractor for KDMC. He was, however, jobless in recent times.

Namdeo Chaudhari, chief fire officer, KDMC, said, “The couple was stuck under the debris. We rescued them and admitted them to Rukminibai Civic Hospital. The building was in a congested area and reaching there took time. Also, a common staircase connecting the building with an adjoining building had also collapsed.”

The building is around 25-year-old, claimed the KDMC officials, and was also listed as dangerous by the civic body. Notices were served to the residents a few years ago asking them to vacate. Nobody resided on the ground and first floor of the building. The Kakad family lived on the second floor.

“The building is around 25 years old and we had warned the residents asking to vacate the building. Following this incident, we have once again asked the residents to carry out the audits of those buildings that are more than 30 years old,” said Suhas Gupte, assistant commissioner, KDMC.

Despite being the sole family residing in the fateful building, the Kakads also had an alternate abode in the same area, where the couple’s son Ganesh, 26, usually slept. On Tuesday, their two daughters also accompanied their brother and thus all three had a narrow escape.

Kakad’s family friend, Amol Patekar, 44, said, “The family took an alternate room on rent in the nearby area. Ganesh used to sleep there at night. On Tuesday, Kakad’s two daughters also went with him to sleep there and were luckily saved. Ganesh is pursuing his education while their daughters are working.”

An inconsolable Ganesh was not in a state to speak. He merely expressed, “I was asleep when I got to know about the collapse and rushed to the spot. Later I found out that my mother and father were stuck and taken to hospital.”

Ganesh added that his family had not received any letter from the civic body to vacate the building. “We have not received any such notice asking to vacate the house. If we had received it, we would have vacated. All the claims by the civic body are false.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Partap Bajwa alleged that videos related to the Opposition are being edited and being made available for broadcast 15 minutes late. (HT File Photo)

    Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings

    Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.

  • Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar (HT Photo)

    Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar

    Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.

  • He explained that Aaditya had an opportunity to build the organisation from ground-up. (Vijay Bate)

    As 2005 repeats, it’s Aaditya’s time to rise and shine

    On June 21, the Shiv Sena split in the middle and despite his best efforts, its president Uddhav Thackeray has failed to keep the flock together. Despite the party's depleted bench strength in the assembly, a legislator from Worli, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, will have the opportunity to show that he can be an aggressive yet responsible opposition figure. He also has the responsibility of leading the party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections due this year.

  • Thane Shiv Sena South Indian Cell members put up a banner in support of Eknath Shinde depicting him as Bahubali outside his house on Wednesday (Praful Gangurde)

    Shinde’s revolt successful, rebel MLAs leave Assam for Mumbai with a pit-stop in Goa

    Mumbai More than a week after they launched a coup splitting the Shiv Sena down the middle, Eknath Shinde and his rebel legislators, who were camped at a five-star hotel in Guwahati, Assam, left for Goa on Wednesday and are expected to return to Mumbai today. The Goa administration made elaborate security arrangements as the MLAs used the gate used by the Navy to leave the airport.

  • Committed to fulfil all guarantees given to people of Punjab: CM Mann (PTI)

    Committed to fulfil all guarantees given to people of Punjab: CM Mann

    Taking a dig at the opposition for failing to meet the aspirations of the people of Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that his government was committed to meet all guarantees given to the people before the state polls and the AAP dispensation will perform like the way no other party has performed since independence.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out