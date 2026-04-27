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Mumbai couple, 2 daughters die after meal: Did eating watermelon lead to deaths? Probe on

The couple and their children were first rushed to a private hospital after they began experiencing vomiting and giddiness.

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 10:12 pm IST
Edited by Arya Mishra
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A couple and their two minor daughters died after a meal at a family get-together at their home in south Mumbai, police said on Monday. The family had consumed watermelon after dinner, with food poisoning suspected to be the cause of their deaths.

According to experts, a watermelon can, in rare cases, cause food poisoning.(AFP)

The deceased included Abdullah (40), his wife Nasrin (35), and daughters Zainab (13) and Ayesha (16).

The couple and their children were first rushed to a private hospital after they began experiencing vomiting and giddiness, news agency PTI reported.

Also Read | Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derails while entering Pune railway station

However, their condition worsened, following which they were shifted to JJ Hospital, where they succumbed on Sunday. Abdullah was the last to die around 10.30 pm on Sunday.

Did fruit turn fatal?

According to an official, Abdullah and Nasrin had organised a small get-together on April 25 (Saturday) at their JJ Marg residence. The family, along with five other guests, had ‘chicken pilav’ (‘pulao/pulav’) as a main course for dinner.

Dr Ziad Qureshi, who initially examined the family, told NDTV that the four people were in a very bad state and appeared exhausted.

“They had severe vomiting and diarrhoea. When I rushed them to the hospital, they informed me that they had eaten watermelon,” he said.

Meanwhile, the half-eaten piece of watermelon had been sent for laboratory testing. “Samples collected from the bodies during the post-mortem have been collected for further investigation,” Pravin Munde, deputy commissioner of police, told NDTV.

What do experts say?

According to experts, a watermelon can, in rare cases, cause food poisoning and lead to health complications. The fruit's high water and natural sugar content make it an environment where bacteria can multiply quickly if contamination occurs, NDTV reported citing a consultant nutritionist.

Apart from this, there have been reports of the fruit being injected with glucose water or sugar water to increase sweetness or to enhance its appearance.

 
mumbai family poisoning
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Home / India News / Mumbai couple, 2 daughters die after meal: Did eating watermelon lead to deaths? Probe on
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