Mumbai drugs case live updates: ‘Aryan Khan a regular drug consumer,’ says NCB; hearing underway

A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Mumbai is on Thursday hearing the bail application of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in connection with the cruise ship drugs bust case. The three were arrested on October 3 and are currently lodged at Arthur Road prison. Their bail plea was submitted in the special NDPS court after a Mumbai magistrate rejected their bail and remanded them to judicial custody. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has argued that Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, should not get bail in the case just because he was not found in possession of drugs.

