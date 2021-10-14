Mumbai drugs case live updates: ‘Aryan Khan a regular drug consumer,’ says NCB; hearing underway
- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3.
A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Mumbai is on Thursday hearing the bail application of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in connection with the cruise ship drugs bust case. The three were arrested on October 3 and are currently lodged at Arthur Road prison. Their bail plea was submitted in the special NDPS court after a Mumbai magistrate rejected their bail and remanded them to judicial custody. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has argued that Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, should not get bail in the case just because he was not found in possession of drugs.
Oct 14, 2021 04:00 PM IST
No debate that world is fighting drug menace: Aryan Khan's lawyer
“I say this as an officer of this court and citizen of this country. I don't think there can be a debate that the entire world is fighting the drug menace. We got our freedom and we must protect it and save the younger generation from the drug menace,” Senior counsel Amit Desai says in his rejoinder arguments on behalf of Aryan Khan.
Oct 14, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Aryan Khan's lawyer argues in court
Senior Lawyer Amit Desai, who is representing Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan, is presenting his arguments in court.
Oct 14, 2021 03:40 PM IST
‘Drug abuse needs to stop somewhere': NCB to court
“I don't agree they are boys, tell the court you are our future generations. The entire country depending on you. It is not what father of nation Mahatma Gandhi would have envisioned. Drug abuse needs to stop somewhere. We are taking it seriously and investigations looking at every chain,” ASG Anil Singh tells court.
Oct 14, 2021 03:37 PM IST
NCB in court as hearing resumes
“Bail can be granted in case there are reasonable grounds for believing that accused is not guilty of such offence, and that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail,” Additional Solicitor General representing NCB told the court, citing the judgement of State of Kerala vs Rajesh, as reported by Live Law.
Oct 14, 2021 03:26 PM IST
NCB argues in court that Aryan Khan is ‘a regular drug consumer’
“The record and the evidence before your honour shows that he is a regular consumer of contraband for last few years,” NCB said.
