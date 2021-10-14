Home / India News / Mumbai drugs case live updates: ‘Aryan Khan a regular drug consumer,’ says NCB; hearing underway
Live

Mumbai drugs case live updates: ‘Aryan Khan a regular drug consumer,’ says NCB; hearing underway

  • Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3. 
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai after his arrest in connection with a drug case.&nbsp;
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai after his arrest in connection with a drug case. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OPEN APP

A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Mumbai is on Thursday hearing the bail application of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in connection with the cruise ship drugs bust case. The three were arrested on October 3 and are currently lodged at Arthur Road prison. Their bail plea was submitted in the special NDPS court after a Mumbai magistrate rejected their bail and remanded them to judicial custody. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has argued that Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, should not get bail in the case just because he was not found in possession of drugs.

 

Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 14, 2021 04:00 PM IST

    No debate that world is fighting drug menace: Aryan Khan's lawyer

    “I say this as an officer of this court and citizen of this country. I don't think there can be a debate that the entire world is fighting the drug menace. We got our freedom and we must protect it and save the younger generation from the drug menace,” Senior counsel Amit Desai says in his rejoinder arguments on behalf of Aryan Khan.

  • Oct 14, 2021 03:54 PM IST

    Aryan Khan's lawyer argues in court

    Senior Lawyer Amit Desai, who is representing Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan, is presenting his arguments in court.

  • Oct 14, 2021 03:40 PM IST

    ‘Drug abuse needs to stop somewhere': NCB to court

    “I don't agree they are boys, tell the court you are our future generations. The entire country depending on you. It is not what father of nation Mahatma Gandhi would have envisioned. Drug abuse needs to stop somewhere. We are taking it seriously and investigations looking at every chain,” ASG Anil Singh tells court.

  • Oct 14, 2021 03:37 PM IST

    NCB in court as hearing resumes

    “Bail can be granted in case there are reasonable grounds for believing that accused is not guilty of such offence, and that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail,” Additional Solicitor General representing NCB told the court, citing the judgement of State of Kerala vs Rajesh, as reported by Live Law.

  • Oct 14, 2021 03:26 PM IST

    NCB argues in court that Aryan Khan is ‘a regular drug consumer’

    “The record and the evidence before your honour shows that he is a regular consumer of contraband for last few years,” NCB said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aryan khan ncb mumbai court
india news

Assam CM backs BSF's extension of jurisdiction as Punjab, Bengal step up attack

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the move, in coordination with the state police, would serve as a strong deterrent for defeating cross-border smuggling and illegal infiltration.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Elgar Parishad case: HC extends temporary bail of Varavara Rao till Oct 28

Rao was among those arrested for alleged inflammatory speeches at the Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune in December 2017
File image of the Elgar Parishad that was organised in Pune on December 31, 2017. (HT photo)
File image of the Elgar Parishad that was organised in Pune on December 31, 2017. (HT photo)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Rajnath Singh says women will be equal contributors in fight against terrorism

“Women have and will remain equal contributors in this fight, both within the armed forces and beyond them,” Rajnath Singh said.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh.(ANI )
Defence minister Rajnath Singh.(ANI )
Published on Oct 14, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Mumbai drugs case: ‘Aryan Khan a regular consumer,’ says NCB; hearing underway

  • Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3. 
Live Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai after his arrest in connection with a drug case.&nbsp;(Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai after his arrest in connection with a drug case. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out