    Mumbai: Eight, including three children, rescued from Kandivali West fire

    The blaze was confined to electric wiring, installations, and wooden furniture in the living room of a flat on the second floor of a ground-plus-sixteen-storey residential building: Officials

    Published on: Oct 26, 2025 1:11 PM IST
    By Shreya
    Mumbai: Eight people, including three children, were rescued on Sunday after a fire broke out on the second floor of Agarwal Residency in Mumbai’s Kandivali West, Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials said.

    The situation was attended by the MFB officials, 108 ambulance and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff. (Representative photo)
    The MFB was alerted about the fire at 7.45 a.m. “The fire was doused by 8.05 am. The blaze was confined to electric wiring, installations, and wooden furniture in the living room of a flat on the second floor of a ground-plus-sixteen-storey residential building,” an official said.

    “The thick black smoke had made it difficult for the residents to escape the building. The MFB brought eight people — two males, three females, and three children, including a three-year-old infant — down,” the official added.

    The Kothari family, who were rescued, were taken to the hospital for medical attention. Chintan (45), Khyati (42), and Jyoti (66) are in the intensive care unit at Tunga Hospital in Malad. Riddhi (36), who also sustained a leg injury, and other members of the family — Parth (39), Ayara (6), Pranj (3), and Mahavir (7) — were treated and discharged from the hospital.

    The situation was attended by the MFB officials, 108 ambulance and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff.

