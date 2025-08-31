Search
'Mumbai feels hijacked': Traders warn of crippling losses from Maratha quota protest

PTI |
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 11:24 pm IST

Weekend sales across shops and markets have dropped to negligible levels, leaving traders and business owners helpless.

Traders have raised concerns over the ongoing Maratha agitation and sought intervention by the government or the High Court to restore normalcy and protect businesses in south Mumbai from long-term damage.

Supporters of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is on a hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, gather outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters to join his agitation, in Mumbai, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (PTI)
Supporters of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is on a hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, gather outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters to join his agitation, in Mumbai, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (PTI)

Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association ( FRTWA) president Viren Shah said the massive gathering at Azad Maidan has thrown south Mumbai into complete chaos and affected weekend sales across shops and markets.

"Mumbai feels hijacked," he said.

Shah said uncontrollable traffic and swelling crowds have paralysed the city, severely affecting daily life and business.

"This deadlock cannot continue. It urgently requires talks by the government or intervention by the High Court to restore normalcy. Otherwise, the long-term damage to south Mumbai's business and livelihood will be devastating," he said.

Weekend sales across shops and markets have dropped to negligible levels, leaving traders and business owners helpless. Business meetings are being postponed, offices are disrupted, and economic losses are running into huge amounts, Shah claimed.

Quota activist Manoj Jarange has been on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai since Friday, asserting he would not leave the metropolis till the Maratha community is given a reservation under the OBC category.

