Mumbai hospital receives bomb threat, days after 34 ‘human bombs’ high alert

Mumbai police remained on alert on Sunday after a fresh bomb threat was reported at the city’s Nair Hospital. Officials said a call was received warning of a plan to blow up the hospital premises, prompting an immediate security sweep of the campus. Mumbai police have launched a probe to ascertain if the bomb threat is genuine or a hoax.(Praful Gangurde/HT)

An email claiming a bomb threat was sent to the Dean’s official address late on Saturday night, around 11 pm. The message raised immediate concern and was promptly reported to the authorities.

Following the alert, police teams along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough search of the premises. After several hours of inspection, no suspicious object was found, and the threat was declared a hoax.

34 human bombs, 400 kg RDX hoax

The incident comes just two days after the city was rattled by a chilling threat call claiming that 34 “human bombs” carrying 400 kg of RDX had been planted in vehicles across Mumbai to trigger explosions that would “shake the entire city.” The call, made to the traffic police helpline on Friday, was traced to an organisation identifying itself as “Lashkar-e-Jihadi.”

Police had stepped up security across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, as lakhs of people took part in Ganesh idol immersions marking the end of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Over 21,000 police personnel were deployed for crowd control and vigilance during visarjan.

Authorities said the threat messages warned that 34 vehicles carrying explosives would kill “one crore people.” While extensive checks were carried out, no suspicious material was found.

A 51-year-old astrologer was arrested from Noida for sending a fake threat to Mumbai police in an attempt to frame his friend.

Series of fake bomb threats in Mumbai

The Nair Hospital scare adds to a growing list of hoax calls and emails targeting Mumbai in recent months. On Monday, police arrested a 43-year-old man from Thane for allegedly making a fake bomb threat about blowing up Kalwa railway station. In August, the ISKCON temple in Girgaon received a threat email, which was later declared a hoax after a thorough search by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

Similarly, in July, a threat call warned of an attack at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, which also turned out to be false.