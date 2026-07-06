Mumbai issues work from home advisory for private offices, half-day for govt employees amid heavy rains

A work from home (WFH) advisory has been issued for all private offices, while non-essential government offices have been ordered to observe a half-day in Mumbai by the Maharashtra state disaster management authority (SDMA) on Monday amid heavy rains in the region.

Commuters move through a waterlogged portion of SV Road amid heavy monsoon rains, at Andheri West area, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (PTI)

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall along with strong winds. It also advised people to avoid unnecessary travel. Follow live updates related to Mumbai rains here.

WFH for private employees in Mumbai

In an advisory issued by the SDMA on X, the authority asked private establishments to allow its employees to work from home wherever feasible.

Meanwhile, government and semi-government employees, except those engaged in essential services, were given a half-day after noon.

People have been advised by authorities to avoid unnecessary travel, remain indoors unless for essential services, and follow official advisories as normal life remained disrupted in Mumbai and adjoining areas due to the heavy rainfall.

Heavy rains in Mumbai, IMD issues red alert

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{{^usCountry}} The SDMA's advisory was issued after the IMD placed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) under a red alert, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall along with strong winds of 80 to 90 kmph in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SDMA's advisory was issued after the IMD placed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) under a red alert, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall along with strong winds of 80 to 90 kmph in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. {{/usCountry}}

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Train services also continued to face disruption due to waterlogging between Vasai Road and Virar stations. The Central Railway asked passengers to expect delays, plan their travel in advance and allow extra time for their journey.

Schools in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad remained closed. The traditional dabbawala lunchbox delivery service has also been suspended.

A major landslide near Tunnel No. 40 on the Mumbai-Pune railway section brought rail traffic on the route to a halt on Monday. The Central Railway cancelled, diverted and regulated several long distance trains.

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The IMD advised commuters to check traffic conditions before starting their journey and follow official traffic advisories. It also asked residents to avoid staying in vulnerable buildings, working in open areas during thunderstorms and taking shelter under tall trees or isolated structures.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also appealed to residents to avoid going out unless necessary and to stay away from trees, damaged buildings, hoardings, electric poles and other vulnerable structures.