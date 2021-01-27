Mumbai locals: Full operation from Friday but still not open to all

From January 29 onwards, the number of Mumbai local trains in operation will return to its pre-Covid figures, but the services will be limited to only those who have been allowed to travel by the suburban railways during various phases of unlocking.

Passengers as permitted by Ministry of Railways & Govt of Maharashtra are ONLY allowed to travel by the suburban trains.



Others are requested not to rush to the Rly stations.



Please adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during boarding, travel & at destination. — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) January 27, 2021





Here is all you need to know:

> From Friday, there will be 2,985 services on Mumbai Suburban network. The existing number is 2,781. Out of these, Central Railway will increase the suburban services from the existing 1,580 to 1,685 services and Western Railway will increase the existing 1,201 suburban services to 1,300 services.

> The decision was taken on Monday after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation and gave a go-ahead to the railways.

> The augmented service will help in ensuring that there is no crowding.

> Who all can travel? There has been no new relaxation in this regard. Emergency staff, women, lawyers who have been allowed to travel by Mumbai metro in the past few months will only travel.

> Since the number of passengers is increasing with the gradual unlocking and the ongoing vaccination drive, the move is aimed at ensuring there is no overcrowding.

When will Mumbai local trains be open for the general public?

> However, the move is being seen as a precursor to open the locals for all in the coming days as the chief minister has also said that the locals will be open for all soon.

> The decision to reopen local trains for all rests with the state government which is not rushing though pressure has been mounting from commuters.

As the state became an epicentre of Covid-19 infections last year, the state government is taking measured and cautious steps in unlocking. Mumbai locals are the lifeline of the metropolitan and as most of the offices have opened, the number of passengers has been on the rise.

Local train services for essential staff resumed on June 15 after it was completely shut in March. From October, Mumbai locals allowed women passengers between 11am to 3pm and after 7pm till the last train. In October, the railway authorities also permitted lawyers to travel in local trains except during morning peak hours between 8am and 11am and from 4pm to 7pm in the evening. In November, teachers, as well as non-teaching school staff, were allowed to board suburban trains. In December, practising lawyers and registered clerks of advocates were permitted to travel even during morning peak hours. Evening peak hours between 4pm and 7pm, however, remained restricted.

