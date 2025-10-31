Mumbai: Man stabs doctor outside Kem hospital for dating his sister

A 26-year-old doctor from Nallasopara working with the KEM Hospital was allegedly attacked and stabbed outside the hospital by his girlfriend’s brother and his friends on Wednesday. Crime scene

According to the police, the victim, Dr Vishal Yadav, has been working as a house officer with the hospital’s Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CVTS) department since August 1 this year. Yadav had come into a relationship about three weeks ago with a 23-year-old woman working at the hospital.

What happened? “After learning about their relationship, the woman’s brother, Farid, wanted to confront Yadav. He, accompanied by two friends — one identified as Nabil — approached Yadav in Ward No. 31 of the hospital at 10:30 am on Wednesday and asked him to go along with them to discuss an issue concerning his sister. When Yadav stepped outside, the trio reportedly began assaulting him near the Hanuman Temple outside the hospital,” said a police officer.

During the scuffle, Farid allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Yadav, after which he was rushed to the hospital by some passersby, where he underwent treatment, he added. Subsequently, a case was registered against the three men.