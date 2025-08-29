Mumbai: Maratha quota protest causes rush at CSMT, Jarange's strike to continue on Saturday

The Mumbai police on Friday allowed Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike to continue for another day at the Azad Maidan. Jarange (43), arrived at the protest site at around 9.45 am, to a gathering of thousands of his supporters.(PTI)

Jarange began his indefinite hunger strike on Friday, while stating that he would not relent till the community's demands towards Maratha reservation are met.

In view of the rush at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on account of the gathering of Jarange's supporters, the Central Railway urged passengers to avoid any unnecessary travel to the station.

“In view of the heavy crowd gathering in and around the CSMT station, Passengers are advised to travel to CSMT only if essential and unavoidable,” the Central Railway said in a statement posted on their official X account.

Apart from the crowd at CSMT, the city also experienced traffic snarls on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Sion-Panvel Highway, which was caused by Jarange's convoy. Key roads, including the Eastern Freeway, Sion-Panvel Highway, Panvel-Sion Road, V N Purav Road, P D’Mello Road, Wallchand Hirachand Marg, Dr Dadabhai Naoroji Road, and Hajarimal Somani Road, remained closed till 6 pm for vehicular movement, except for emergency services.

CSMT rush amid Maratha quota protest

The Central Railway officials on Friday said that relevant authorities had been alerted to manage the situation following the rush at CSMT on Friday, ANI reported.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, Dr Swapnil Nila, said the crowd at the station swelled following heavy rainfall in the city, with commuters taking shelter on the premises.

“There was a crowd at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, which increased after the rain outside. We have requested the relevant authorities to ensure that passengers arriving by local trains do not encounter any issues,” ANI quoted Nila as saying.

The CRPO further said that the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), commercial department employees and more than 240 MSF staff had been deployed.

Jarange (43), arrived at the protest site at around 9.45 am, to a gathering of thousands of his supporters, who were waving flags, caps and scarves.

The activist leader accused the Maharashtra government of “lack of cooperation” towards the community. “Now that permission has been granted for this protest, we must respect the law, cooperate with the police, and ensure nothing is done to tarnish the community’s image,” he stated.