Mumbai Mira Road murder accused claims to be HIV+, says Saraswati was possessive: Report

Manoj Sane, the accused of the grisly murder of Mumbai Mira Road, told the Police that he never had any physical relationship with his live-in partner 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya as he is HIV positive, an Indian Express report said. Manoj has been accused of killing Saraswati, chopping up her body into parts and then boiling them in a pressure cooker for disposal. They have been living together at the Mira Road flat for the past three years though they knew each other since 2014. Manoj told police he met Saraswati 16 years ago at a ration shop where he used to work at that time.

Manoj Sane told police Saraswati was like his 'daughter'.

Sane told police he was diagnosed as HIV+ in 2008 and has been on medication since then. He said he had met an accident for which he underwent a long treatment. He suspected to have contracted HIV during that treatment, Sane told police. Read | ‘Living with uncle…owns cloth mills': What Mumbai murder victim told orphanage

Manoj Sane says Saraswati was possessive

Manoj told police Saraswati was like 'his daughter' and was very possessive about him. As the cops found a board on one of the walls of the flat where the couple lived, Manoj Sane said he taught Saraswati Maths as the 32-year-old was planning to appear for Class 10 SSC exams.

Dubious relationship, no involvement of relatives: New twist in Mumbai Mira Road murder case

Police on Thursday said victim Saraswati Vaidya was an orphan and she had no relatives. However, on Friday, Saraswati's three sisters reached the Naya Nagar Police station to record their statements.

While Manoj Sane and Saraswati Vaidya were known to be a live-in couple to their neighbours, Saraswati's version was similar to Manoj's. A worker at the orphanage where Saraswati grew up said she told them that she was staying with her uncle.

Saraswati Vaidya murder: Here is what we know so far

1. Cops were alerted by the neighbours of Vaidya and Sane of a foul smell coming from their flat on Wednesday evening.

2. As cops reached the Mira Nagar flat, they found Manoj Sane in the kitchen, about to boil the feet of Saraswati Vaidya, his live-in partner.

3. The remains of Saraswati's body parts were found across the flat wrapped in plastic bags. Manoj Sane reportedly cut Saraswari's body into pieces with a tree cutter and then roasted and boiled them.

4. Accused Manoj Sane was arrested. He admitted to having cut the body to get rid of it, but he claimed Saraswati consumed poison. Manoj Sane said she had poison on June 4. When Sane found her body, he was scared and wanted to get rid of the body.

5. Sane and Vaidya knew each other since 2014. They met at a ration shop where Sane used to work.

6. Sane told police Vaidya was like his daughter and he never had any physical relationship with her as he is HIV+.

7. Vaidya grew up in an orphanage where she informed that she was living with her uncle.

8. Manoj Sane told police that he had an industrial training institute certificate but got no decent job and continued working in the ration shop. Vaidya told her orphanage that her uncle' Sane was very rich and owned a cloth mill.

9. Since Saraswati Vaidya grew up in an orphanage, earlier cops ruled out the possibility of any relatives being there. On Friday, however, three sisters of Saraswati Vaidya reached the police station to record their statements.

