Mumbai police says no FIR against woman who confronted with minister Girish Mahajan at BJP rally

A woman who confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan over traffic congestion caused by a BJP rally in Mumbai has become the subject of a police complaint, though officials clarified on Friday that no FIR has been registered against her.

Videos of the woman's furious reaction to the traffic snarls caused by the demonstration surfaced on social media on Tuesday(X/@yogi_9696)

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The complaint was filed on Wednesday by Zen Sadavarte, daughter of advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte.

Mumbai police clarified that though there was a complaint against the woman, no FIR has been filed in the case.

"No FIR has been registered against the lady. We request you and everyone to verify the facts from official channel before posting on social media and refrain from spreading misinformation," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident took place on Tuesday in Mumbai’s Worli area during a BJP rally organised to target opposition parties over the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at fast-tracking 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident took place on Tuesday in Mumbai’s Worli area during a BJP rally organised to target opposition parties over the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at fast-tracking 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the event, an agitated woman confronted Mahajan while he was speaking to reporters, objecting to road blockages and inconvenience to commuters. "Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam," she said, questioning why the rally could not be held at a nearby open ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the event, an agitated woman confronted Mahajan while he was speaking to reporters, objecting to road blockages and inconvenience to commuters. "Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam," she said, questioning why the rally could not be held at a nearby open ground. {{/usCountry}}

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In her complaint to the Worli police, Sadavarte alleged that the woman created a ruckus, used abusive language, obstructed the rally and caused public disturbance.

"Insult to hard-working police officials, public representatives, the Constitution and constitutional mechanism won't be allowed in this country," she told reporters.

Sadavarte has urged police to file a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections 221 (obstructing public servants on duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 352 (intentional insult), 195 (assaulting or obstructing a public servant), and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), police said.

Also Read | Mumbai woman blasts BJP MLA over traffic chaos caused by 'Nari Shakti' rally: ‘Get out of here’

Police statement on the incident

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Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhyay said, "It is being clarified that no FIR has been registered against the woman who criticised traffic congestion and shouted at agitators during the morcha on April 21 near Jambhori Maidan in Worli."

Earlier, Mahajan had said the woman's anger was justified "to some extent", though he maintained that her language was inappropriate and ruled out legal action against her.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to commuters due to the rally.

Police, however, have registered a case against the rally organisers for alleged violation of norms.

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