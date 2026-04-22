Watch | Mumbai woman blasts BJP MLA over traffic chaos caused by 'Nari Shakti' rally: ‘Get out of here’

A woman was on Tuesday seen confronting a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA – Girish Mahajan – in Maharashtra's Mumbai over traffic chaos that a demonstration led by him over the women's reservation bill in Worli area caused. Videos of the woman's furious reaction to the traffic snarls caused by the demonstration surfaced on social media on Tuesday (X/@yogi_9696) The incident occurred when Mahajan was addressing reporters at the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ rally, organised to target opposition parties over the defeat of the Constitution amendment bill, which aimed to fast-track the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies, in the Lok Sabha. Videos of the woman's furious reaction to the traffic snarls caused by the demonstration surfaced on social media on Tuesday, showing her asking the BJP MLA to “get out” of there.

"Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam," she said, asking why the rally could not be held at a nearby open ground instead of disrupting vehicular movement. Watch

The viral videos of the woman quickly went viral online, sparking mixed reactions, including criticism of the BJP's protest tactics. The videos also showed Mahajan attempting to pacify the woman, who in return continued her tirade, saying, "Did you not understand? What is wrong with you? There are hundreds of people waiting." When a police official intervened, she snapped back, refusing to engage and demanding that no one speak to her. Another video purportedly showed the long queues of vehicles due to the traffic jam that the protest rally caused.

“If the BJP was so eager to take out a rally, it should have been held at Varsha Bungalow and the places where ministers reside. Why should ordinary people suffer for the sake of BJP's selfish interests?” wrote an X user, sharing the video of the traffic jam. Congress calls out BJP's ‘drama’ Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal shared the clip, alleging that the ruling party's campaign on women's reservation exposed its "real face". He accused the BJP of misleading women for political gains and using the issue as a tool to push a "false narrative". Sapkal further claimed that the opposition alliance had already thwarted "the BJP's attempt to alter Constitutional and electoral processes under the guise of reservation", alleging that the saffron party was now resorting to rallies and propaganda to revive the issue. “As part of the nationwide tamasha that the BJP has started under the guise of women's reservation, the BJP had organized a protest march at Jambori Maidan in Worli against the opposition parties,” said vice president of Maharashtra wing of Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar Yogesh Sawant in a post on X.