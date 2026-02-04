Industrialist stuck in Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic jam for 8 hours, takes helicopter

An industrialist took a helicopter to reach Pune after being stuck for hours in a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, where hundreds of commuters were stranded following a gas tanker accident. Traffic congestion stretched beyond 15 hours, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded overnight. (X/@sudhirmehtapune)

Taking to X, Dr Sudhir Mehta, chairman of EKA Mobility and Pinnacle Industries, shared aerial visuals of the long queue of vehicles and said that lakhs of people were stuck for hours following the incident. He also called for better emergency planning on the high-speed corridor.

“Lacs of people are stuck on the #Mumbai #Pune expressway for the last 18 hours for ‘one gas tanker’. For such emergencies we need to plan exits at different points on expressway which can be opened to allow vehicles to return,” he wrote on X.

Suggesting measures to prevent similar crises, Mehta added, “Helipads cost less than ₹10 lacs to make and require less than one acre of open area. These need to be mandatory at various points near the expressway for emergency evacuation.” He also thanked Nitin Welde, an Air Veteran and Consultant for Helicopters in Civil Aviation, for helping him get back to Pune after being stuck for 8 hours.