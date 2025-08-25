'They want to show they are monarch': DMK leader refutes Amit Shah's remarks on Constitution Amendment Bill

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan on Monday refuted Amit Shah's remarks on the Constitution Amendment Bill, alleging that the BJP is a bunch of liars who want to show they are monarchs, not democrats. In an interview with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that the Constitution Bill, will be passed, despite the opposition's fierce criticism.(@AmitShah X)

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan alleged, "These are the people who never respect democracy. The general complaint is that the BJP is using the ED as a tool for political gain. The entire country knows who is misusing democracy. They are the most hypocritical people, and they want to show that they are monarchs, not democrats."

"These people are known for making charges against the opposition parties. It is shameful to know that the party in power is misusing government bodies... BJP is a bunch of liars," the DMK leader said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore, in his scathing attack against the Home Minister over his remarks, "Congress and opposition will support morality," stated that Shah speaking about morality was "the greatest joke of the century."

Sharpening his attacks, Tagore stated that Union Minister Amit Shah is "not qualified" to speak about morality. He further claimed that the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, is "vehemently" opposed by the BJP allies themselves.

Speaking to ANI, Manickam Tagore said," The greatest joke of the century is who is speaking of morality. Mr Amit Shah is speaking about morality. The person who was sent out of Gujarat, the person who was responsible for organised attacks by the police. We all know that the bill has been vehemently opposed by many of the BJP's allies. This bill targets those in power. This bill will be defeated in the House....He is not qualified to speak about morality..."

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel also hit back at Shah for attacking Congress over the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, and called it a "weapon" in the hands of the police officers.

"The bill was brought on the last day. The Speaker was not even asked before introducing the bill... Amit Shah ji should not talk about morality," he said.

In an interview with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed confidence that the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be passed, despite the opposition's fierce criticism.

The bill proposes the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers if they are arrested and detained for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable by five years or more imprisonment.

The bill has been referred to a JPC for detailed scrutiny, comprising 31 members from both houses of Parliament. The committee will examine the bill and provide recommendations before it is put to a vote.