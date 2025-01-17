Mumbai police says no suspects detained in Saif Ali Khan attack case

The Mumbai police clarified on Friday that no suspect had been detained in connection with the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. Mumbai police say no suspects detained yet in Saif Ali Khan assault case(Jitendra Takale)

Earlier, it was reported that a person had been brought to Bandra police station for questioning.

Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area in the early hours of Thursday by a man who intruded into the house for burglary, officials said on Friday.

Police said his entire family, including his wife and fellow actor Kareena Kapoor, their two sons, four-year-old Jeh and eight-year-old Taimur, were home along with their five house helps, when the intruder entered the house.

The Mumbai Police have taken possession of a portion of the blade extracted from Saif Ali Khan's back, while efforts to recover the remaining part are still underway.

They also said that they had tracked the alleged accused to Bandra railway station and that a search was ongoing to catch him. Police believe that the suspect must have caught the first local train in the morning headed towards Vasai Virar, and are searching the area.

Out of danger, say doctors

Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and was declared out of danger.

Dr Nitin Dange from Lilavati Hospital on Friday confirmed that the actor was doing "extremely well" and was safe. He said that Saif Ali Khan had been shifted out from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Dr Niraj Uttamani spoke about the incident to ANI and said, “He had blood all over. But he walked in like a lion with his young child. He is a real hero. He is doing well currently. His parameters have improved. He is being shifted from the ICU to a special room. We will keep visitors in check. We want him to rest.”

