FIR against Ajaz Khan, ‘House Arrest’ producer by Mumbai Police amid row over 'sex positions' clip

The Mumbai Police on Friday registered an FIR against actor Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey and others for alleged obscene content in their web show “House Arrest” streaming on the Ullu app. Some video clips of “House Arrest” being circulated on social media allegedly show Khan forcing contestants, including women, to perform intimate situations.(X/@imajazkhan)

“Based on a complaint lodged by Gautam Ravriya, an activist of Bajrang Dal, the police registered a case against actor Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey of 'House Arrest' web show and other persons from Ullu app,” the official of Amboli police station said.

Also read | Sex positions video from ‘House Arrest’ prompts NCW to summon actor Ajaz Khan, Ullu CEO

Some video clips of House Arrest being circulated on social media allegedly show Ajaz Khan forcing contestants, including women, to perform intimate situations. He is also alleged to have asked the participants uncomfortable questions.

The complainant alleged that the web show contained “obscene language” and hosted acts which outraged the modesty of women. “The complainant mentioned that he received several complaints about the vulgar content of the show and that many people sent personal messages to him to complain about it,” the official added.

The producer and the host of House Arrest have been charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Also read | Internet says 'ban House Arrest' as Ajaz Khan makes female contestants enact sex positions, take off clothes on camera

On Friday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned actor Ajaz Khan and Ullu App CEO Vibhu Agarwal after a clip from the platform’s reality show “House Arrest” went viral.

On Thursday, Maharashtra BJP MLC Chitra Wagh demanded an immediate ban on 'House Arrest', alleging its content is obscene and harmful to society, especially to children. She also urged the IT minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to take strict action against mobile applications that promote such content.

“Ajaz Khan, who calls himself an actor, has created a show called 'House Arrest', which is nothing but the epitome of obscenity. Clips from this show, streamed on the Ullu app, are now circulating freely on social media, and they are extremely vulgar,” the BJP leader alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)