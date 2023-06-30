Class 7 student on vacation sent threat messages to SP’s Abu Asim Azmi: Police

PATNA: The Mumbai police team that travelled 2000km to Bihar’s Muzaffarpur to track down the criminal who sent a death threat to Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief Abu Asim Azmi has decided against taking action against the caller after it turned out that the WhatsApp message was sent by a class 7 student, police said.

A class 7 student in Gujarat, who is in Bihar to celebrate Eid, sent the threat messages to Maharashtra SP leader Abu Asim Azmi. (Twitter/abuasimazmi)

A Muzaffarpur district police officer said the person who sent the threat message was a young boy. The officer said the minor and his family members live in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad but came home to Muzaffarpur to celebrate Eid-ul-Zuha.

The Colaba police questioned the boy and his family and left after satisfying themselves that the boy meant no harm. He was apologetic about it, a local police officer said.

Azmi, a three-time MLA from Mumbai’s Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency, put out on Twitter WhatsApp messages received by him on his mobile phone along with a photograph in which a pistol was aimed at his head.

“This gentleman calls me on my personal phone number and through WhatsApp has threatened to kill me within three days. The matter has been reported to the Colaba police station. Chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Mumbai Police, please take cognizance of the matter and act quickly,” Azmi said in a post on Twitter on June 26

Asked about the case, Bochaha station house officer Arvind Prasad said the minor admitted that he misused the father’s cell phone and called the SP leader. “The Colaba police questioned the boy and his father. The police team returned after issuing a notice to the boy’s father,” the SHO added.

