Mumbai Police visits Kapil Sharma's residence day after Canada cafe firing

A team of Mumbai Police visited the building where comedian Kapil Sharma lives in the Oshiwara area of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Friday, day after shots were fired at his cafe in Canada. Kapil Sharma Kap's Cafe in Canada called the incident “heartbreaking”, adding that they are still “processing the shock”.(X)

According to a senior police official cited in a PTI news agency report, the visit was made to confirm Kapil Sharma’s address.

"Police personnel visited DLH Enclave building in Oshiwara, a day after the firing at his restaurant in Canada. The team left the place in some time after confirming the address," PTI quoted the official as saying.

However, no statement by Kapil Sharma was recorded during the visit, neither the security around the building was beefed up, the official added.

Also read: Shots fired at Kap’s Cafe in Canada while staff were inside

The visit comes a day after multiple shots were fired at the comedian’s newly opened cafe called ‘Kap’s Cafe’ along the border of the towns of Surrey and Delta in Canada’s British Columbia. The firing happened during the early hours of Thursday.

According to the Surrey Police Service (SPS), they responded to a call about the firing made at around 1.50 am (local time) on Thursday. No one was injured during the firing, the Surrey police added. The cafe was inaugurated on July 4.

“On Thursday, July 10, at 1:50 am, Surrey Police Service was called to a business located in the 8400 block of 120 Street for a report of shots fired,” the SPS said.

Also read: Video: Alleged Khalistani separatist fires multiple shots at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada

“Upon police arrival, it was quickly determined that the shots were fired towards the business, damaging the property, while staff members were still present inside,” it said.

What the cafe said

After the firing, the cafe called the incident “heartbreaking”, adding that they are still “processing the shock”.

Also read: Who is Harjeet Singh Laddi? Khalistani terrorist behind firing at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada

“We opened Kap’s Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up,” said an official statement issued by the cafe on Instagram.

"Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we’re building together. Let’s stand firm against violence and ensure Kap’s Cafe remains a place of warmth and community. From all of us at Kap’s Cafe, thank you and see you soon, under better skies," it added.