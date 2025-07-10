Video: Khalistani terrorist fires multiple shots at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada

At least nine shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's newly opened cafe in Canada's Surrey. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Nobody was injured in the incident. Kap's Cafe marks Kapil Sharma's debut in restaurant industry.

Named 'Kap's Cafe', the eatery marked Kapil Sharma's debut in the restaurant industry. It is located in Surrey in Canada's British Columbia region.

Video of shots fired at Kapil Sharma's eatery

In a video, a man can be seen sitting inside a car and firing at least nine shots at a window of the property. Multiple rounds were reportedly fired at the cafe, and bullet marks were seen on nearby residential buildings.

After the incident, Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi claimed responsibility for the shooting, according to NDTV.

Laddi is among the most wanted terrorists by National Investigation Agency (NIA). Associated with Babbar Khalsa International, he gave the order to shoot after allegedly getting offended by one of Kapil Sharma's statements.

Laddi is wanted by NIA in connection with the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar, who was shot dead in Punjab's Rupnagar district in April last year.

Also Read: Inside Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath's new restaurant Kap’s Cafe in Canada with cosy vibes, pastel hues

After the shooting, police and forensic teams reached the spot and received CCTV footage from the area. They have recovered multiple bullet cartridges from the location. As of now, investigators are looking into all possible angles in the shooting incident, trying to find out whether it was related to a gang or personal vendetta. Further investigation in the matter is currently underway.

FAQs

What happened at Kapil Sharma’s cafe?

At least nine shots were fired at the eatery.

When did the incident occur?

The firing took place on Wednesday night in Canada.

Who has claimed responsibility?

According to the NIA, Harjeet Singh Laddi, who is associated with Babbar Khalsa International, has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Were there any casualties?

No casualties were reported.

Is Kap’s Café still operating?

As of now, the Instagram handle of the cafe has not made a statement on any closure or changes in operating hours.