Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Shots fired at Kap’s Cafe in Canada while staff were inside

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 02:43 PM IST

Toronto: Police are investigating a shooting at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Surrey, BC; no injuries reported. Claims of responsibility linked to Khalistani separatists.

Toronto: As Canadian police investigate the firing at a restaurant owned by comedian Kapil Sharma in Surrey, British Columbia, they have said staff were on the premises when the attack occurred though there were no injuries.

Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, British Columbia, which was fired at by unknown persons in the early hours of Thursday. (Sameer Kaushal/NewsDerby)
Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, British Columbia, which was fired at by unknown persons in the early hours of Thursday. (Sameer Kaushal/NewsDerby)

Multiple shots were fired at the restaurant, Kap’s Cafe, which recently opened in a popular area on the border of the towns of Surrey and Delta.

Owned by comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma, the cafe was targeted in the early hours of Thursday and Surrey Police Service (SPS) officers reported to the scene at 1:50 am after there were reports of shots fired there. Delta Police Department officers also responded.

In a statement issued, on Thursday, SPS said that “while staff members were still present inside” there were “no injuries to anyone at the business.”

Officers gathered evidence and canvassed the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

SPS’ Frontline Investigative Support or FLIS Team has assumed conduct of the investigation. “This investigation is continuing and connections to other incidents and potential motives are being examined. There is currently no suspect information available to share,” the release stated.

The outlet Vancouver Sun cited SPS spokesperson Staff Sgt Lindsey Houghton as saying that police are aware of reports on Indian media that a Khalistani separatist had claimed responsibility for the shooting.

That came in the form of an unverified social media post where Harjit Singh Laddi and Toofan Singh, who are associated with the proscribed terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack. In the posts, they claimed an episode of the popular Kapil Sharma Show featured a character who made some humorous remarks about the dress and behaviour of Nihangs, which hurt their religious sentiments. Neither the veracity of the posts nor the claim could be established at this time.

BKI is recognized as a terrorist outfit by the Canadian Government.

Vancouver Sun also quoted a statement from British Columbia’s Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Garry Begg in which he said, “The incident that took place in the early hours in Surrey this morning is frightening and I’m thankful there were no injuries to anyone at this business.”

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Shots fired at Kap’s Cafe in Canada while staff were inside
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On