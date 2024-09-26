Mumbai rain: 45-year-old woman drowns in open drain in Andheri

A 45-year-old woman drowned in an open drain in the MIDC area of Andheri amid the torrential rains that lashed Mumbai on Wednesday night. The Mumbai police and the BMC have issued advisories asking all citizens to remain indoors ( Praful �Gangurde /HT Photo )

According to Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) officials, 45-year-old Vimal Gaikwad was rescued by the Mumbai fire brigade and taken to Cooper Hospital but she was declared dead by doctors.

A red alert has been issued for Mumbai and its adjoining districts till 8:30 am on Thursday due to the immense waterlogging and incessant rain that has spelled trouble for many people.

In Andheri and Chunabhatti railway stations, several commuters risked their lives and walked on tracks due to the severe waterlogging. A landslide occurred at Mumbra bypass as well, leaving people stuck in traffic for more than three hours.

The Mumbai police and the BMC have issued advisories asking all citizens to remain indoors as much as possible due to the intensity of the rain.

“In accordance with the continuous rain and red alert currently going on in Mumbai, citizens should come out of their homes only if necessary. Avoid going to coastal and low-lying areas,” they said in a post on X.

Schools and colleges have also been shut on September 26 in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Pune.

The IMD has predicted rainfall to continue till September 27 in Mumbai and adjoining regions before clearing up again. On Wednesday between 5 pm and 10 pm, several areas recorded more than 100 mm of rain.

The eastern suburbs of Mankhurd, Bhandup and Powai recorded the highest rainfall - averaging 275 mm of rainfall each, as per BMC data.

Flights and buses are facing diversions and delays causing major transportation issues in and out the city. With water receding from train stations, the central, western and harbour lines are operational but still suffering from delays.