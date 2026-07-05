Mumbai rain LIVE: Monsoon havoc grips city; flights disrupted, traffic affected, local train update issued
Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Heavy rain over the past 24 hours inundated several low-lying areas, disrupted suburban train and road traffic, triggered waterlogging at key transport hubs, and prompted authorities to urge residents to avoid venturing into vulnerable locations.
Mumbai rain LIVE updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai on Sunday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall, even as the financial capital continues to grapple with the impact of relentless monsoon showers. ...Read More
Mumbai rains: Top developments
-IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai on Sunday, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.
-Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde appealed to people to stay away from the Worli seafront and follow police and civic advisories.
-Heavy rain caused tree falls, road cave-ins, house collapses, and traffic congestion across the city.
-Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from waterlogged and coastal areas.
Top weather developments across India
Himachal Pradesh: Monsoon activity is set to intensify from July 5, with the Meteorological Centre in Shimla issuing Orange and Yellow alerts for heavy rainfall across different districts until July 12.
Delhi: The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain, offering relief from humid conditions while warning of gusty winds and localized waterlogging.
Kerala: The State Disaster Management Authority has urged residents in landslide, landslip and flash flood-prone areas to move to safer locations as directed by local authorities amid persistent heavy rainfall.
Gujarat: The monsoon remained active across the state, with Junagadh recording exceptionally heavy rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas.
West Bengal: The IMD has issued a red alert for South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, while Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur and Howrah are under an orange alert as heavy rainfall is expected with the approaching weather system.
Haryana and Punjab: The southwest monsoon, which entered parts of both states on July 1, is likely to advance into the remaining areas over the next four days as conditions remain favourable.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 09:38:54 am
Mumbai rain LIVE: IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Raigad over next three hours amid heavy rainfall
Mumbai rain LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert for Mumbai and the Raigad district, valid for the next three hours due to heavy rainfall since Saturday night. Mumbai has recorded more than 250-300 mm of rainfall in the last 23 hours in a few areas of the city.
The IMD has forecasted moderate to intense spells of rain across these regions.
As Mumbai welcomes the monsoon with intense spells of rain in the last few days, a balcony of a dilapidated building in Belapur village, Navi Mumbai, collapsed amid continuous heavy rainfall. It is reported that the building was in a severely dilapidated state.
Several parts of Thane city witnessed waterlogging.
(ANI)
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 09:33:50 am
Mumbai rain LIVE: IndiGo issues travel advisory, says flight impacted due to adverse weather conditions
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 09:06:31 am
Gujarat weather LIVE updates: Rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashes parts of Ahmedabad
Gujarat weather LIVE updates: Rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed several parts of Ahmedabad late on Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday, bringing relief from the prevailing heat and humidity.
Rainfall was recorded across several parts of the city, including eastern and western Ahmedabad, leading to a drop in temperature.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon activity remains active over Gujarat, with thunderstorms and rainfall likely to continue in Ahmedabad and several other districts over the coming days.
On Saturday, the IMD forecast moderate rainfall of 5-15 mm per hour, accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and gusty surface winds of 41-61 kmph at isolated places across several districts, including Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Diu, Bhavnagar, Mahisagar, Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat and Tapi.
The weather agency also warned of a moderate probability (30-60 per cent) of cloud-to-ground lightning in these districts.
(ANI)
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 08:54:38 am
Mumbai rain LIVE: IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Raigad over next three hours amid heavy rainfall
Mumbai rain LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert for Mumbai and the Raigad district, valid for the next three hours due to heavy rainfall since Saturday night. Mumbai has recorded more than 250-300 mm of rainfall in the last 23 hours in a few areas of the city.
The IMD has forecasted moderate to intense spells of rain across these regions.
As Mumbai welcomes the monsoon with intense spells of rain in the last few days, a balcony of a dilapidated building in Belapur village, Navi Mumbai, collapsed amid continuous heavy rainfall. It is reported that the building was in a severely dilapidated state.
Several parts of Thane city witnessed waterlogging.
(ANI)
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 08:48:26 am
Mumbai rain LIVE: Tree collapses: Lives lost, lessons still not learnt
Mumbai rain LIVE: For Mumbai’s residents, trees have become an unlikely source of fear. Two lives have already been lost to tree collapses in the first seven months of this year – an 11-year-old boy crushed inside his school bus last week and a 15-year-old girl travelling in an autorickshaw in May. Since 2023, falling trees and branches have claimed 11 lives.
Citizens say every collapse is a reminder of institutional neglect. The numbers suggest the danger is only growing. In 2024, 653 incidents of trees or branches falling were reported, climbing sharply to 855 incidents in 2025. This year, 411 such incidents have already been reported, even though the monsoon has only just set in.
Frustrated by civic inaction, citizens have turned to the courts. A public interest litigation before the Bombay High Court seeks the removal of excessive concrete around roadside trees, arguing that it has suffocated their roots, weakened them and made them more prone to collapse. Behind every statistic is a family whose life has been irrevocably altered. HT spoke to five such families. Their stories reveal the human cost of alleged civic neglect.
(HT correspondent)
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 08:37:58 am
Mumbai rain LIVE: Heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast for 2 days, says IMD
Mumbai rain LIVE updates: The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for next two days, till July 6. The weather department has also issued a red alert for the city. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees and minimum is likely to settle at 22 degrees Celsius.
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 08:32:39 am
Mumbai weather LIVE: Trees uprooted near Vikrant Circle in Ghatkopar area amid strong winds and heavy rain
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 08:29:21 am
Rajasthan rain LIVE: Three injured after hotel rooftop solar panels fall during storm, heavy rain in Jaisalmer
Rajasthan rain LIVE: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Jaisalmer on Saturday night, uprooting solar panels installed on the rooftop of a hotel, which crashed onto a road below and seriously injured a man and his two grandchildren travelling on a scooter.
According to police, the incident occurred in the Gandhi Colony area when strong winds dislodged the solar panels from the hotel rooftop. The panels fell on a scooter carrying Subhash Khatri (60) and his grandsons, Shyam (5) and Rishabh (2).
All three sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the district hospital's trauma centre. After receiving primary treatment, they were referred to a higher medical centre in Jodhpur due to the severity of their injuries.
The incident also claimed the life of a cow, which was struck by the falling solar panels.
Eyewitnesses said the strong winds caused the solar panels and other debris to fall onto the road, damaging several vehicles and leading to a traffic jam in the area.
Kotwali Police Station SHO Surjaram said police personnel reached the spot immediately, controlled the crowd and shifted the injured to the hospital.
Following the incident, family members expressed anger over the alleged non-availability of a government ambulance.
(ANI)
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 08:25:02 am
Mumbai weather LIVE: Heavy rain warning for Mumbai
Mumbai weather LIVE: Heavy rainfall has been forecast between till July 6 for Mumbai city and the districts of Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also likely in the ghat regions of Satara, Pune and Nashik districts in central Maharashtra, the Met department said.
Authorities have cautioned that disruptions to local travel and some degree of structural damage cannot be ruled out during this period. Citizens have been advised to remain alert, particularly while travelling through low-lying areas and ghat roads.
In an advisory, the State Disaster Management Department urged residents to exercise caution and contact local emergency helpline numbers in case of any emergency.
For the next 24 hours, rainfall is expected to continue across Mumbai and its surrounding areas. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at several places, while isolated pockets could witness extremely heavy rainfall, it added.
There is also a possibility of gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph at times.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its 48-hour outlook, said the city and suburbs are likely to experience continued spells of rain. "Heavy to very heavy rain at few places with possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places in city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 Kmph very likely," the weather office said.
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 08:21:10 am
Mumbai local train LIVE update: Suburban, Harbour line services running normally
Mumbai's local train network continues to operate normally despite heavy rainfall across the city. Central Railway said services on the Mumbai Suburban (Churchgate–Dahanu Road) and Harbour Line (Mahim–Goregaon) are running as per schedule.
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 08:01:08 am
Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Waterlogging witnessed at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall
Mumbai rain LIVE updates: As rain lashed Mumbai again, waterlogging was witnessed at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station in Kurla.
It added to the disruption already being faced by commuters across the city because of the continuous rain. Vehicles had to travel carefully through the waterlogged area.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has continued to warn of no immediate relief from the rain. It issued a red alert warning at 7 pm on Saturday for Mumbai and Thane in Maharashtra amid heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the region.
The weather office has issued an Orange Alert for the Konkan region and Pune district's ghat areas, citing very heavy and persistent rainfall, along with a risk of minor landslides, while a Yellow Alert is in place for Pune city.
The State Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan has urged citizens not to step out of house if not urgent. He said that the rescue teams have been deployed to aid the public affected by heavy rains, and the traffic is being cleared off the roads.
The minister said, "More than 200mm rain has occurred in 12 hours, which is very heavy rain - I mean, for Mumbai, it is very heavy rain. I would request all tourists, people who are going out for sightseeing. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed. Our teams are stationed near manholes. Traffic is being cleared. People are going out, sitting near the high tide. Most accidents happen because of selfies. Places with tourism witness high casualties. Only step out of the house if there is urgent work."
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also urged citizens loitering along the seafront in the Worli area, who were ignoring the instructions and warnings issued by the Corporation and the police, to leave the area, as they were spotted wandering by the seaside and sitting on parapets here and there.
The intense monsoon showers had already triggered widespread civic chaos and traffic disruptions across the city, along with a tragic casualty in the suburbs.
The earlier spell of heavy rain caused multiple trees to fall across the western suburbs, blocking several key roads. The rain has also had a tragic cost this monsoon season. An 11-year-old student died, and several others were hurt when a tree fell on a school bus in Chembur during an earlier spell of heavy rain and strong winds.
(ANI)