Mumbai rain updates: Local train operations under Central Railway delayed | Top developments

Parts of Maharashtra, including the state's capital city of Mumbai, continued to witness heavy rain on Wednesday, with the downpour resulting in waterlogging on the streets. Train operations, too, have been severely impacted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow live updates on ongoing Monsoon season here

Here are some latest updates on today's situation in the country's financial capital:

(1.) Local train services under Central Railway are running 10 minutes behind schedule on the mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan/Karjat/Kasara, and CSMT and Panvel railway stations on the Harbour Railway.

Also Read | Deluge inundates Mumbai, more heavy rain to hit state; IMD sounds orange alert

(2.) Due to waterlogging, traffic movement was slow in several areas of the metropolis. These included Matunga Circle, Sakkar Panchayat, Hindmata Junction, Neelam Junction, Khar subway, Sea Link gate (towards Worli), Dadar Junction, Mankhurd railway bridge, Everard Nagar, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(3.) However, rain relented in the Lonavla Ghat section, with 166mm rainfall being recorded in the area in the past 24 hours, ending 6am. Road and rail transport between Mumbai and Pune was functioning smoothly.

(4.) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded that the city saw ‘heavy to very heavy’ showers overnight. In the 24-hour period, that ended 8:30am on Tuesday, Santacruz weather station – representative of Mumbai – logged 193.6mm rain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Mumbai: City witnesses heavy rain as downpour halts traffic, normal life

(5.) According to IMD norms, rainfall in the range of 64.5mm and 115.5mm in 24 hours is considered ‘heavy’, while that in the range of 115.6mm and 204.4mm is ‘very heavy’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail