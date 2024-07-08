Mumbai rain Live updates: City receives over 300 mm rainfall in 6 hours
Mumbai rain Live updates: Mumbai recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1 am to 7 am on Monday, reported news agency ANI. The torrential rains have also disrupted suburban train services and caused severe waterlogging in several areas. As a result of the heavy rains, a holiday for the first session has been declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in Mumbai (BMC area)....Read More
"Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1 am to 7 am today. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services. Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in Mumbai (BMC area). The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," said BMC.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rain will continue in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for the next 3 days, till July 10.
Mumbai rain Live updates: NDRF teams deployed in Thane
Mumbai rain Live updates: "As of now, due to ongoing rains in various parts of Maharashtra, teams of NDRF are deployed in Thane, Vasai (Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sindhudurg apart from our regular 03 teams deployment at Andheri and 01 Team at Nagpur to avert any untoward incident and give apt response in case of any flood like situation," said NDRF, reported news agency ANI.
Mumbai rain Live updates: Suburban trains running late
Mumbai rain Live updates: Western Railway has informed that Suburban trains are running upto 10 minutes late as water is above track level between Matunga Road and Dadar.
"Suburban trains are running upto 10 minutes late as water is above track level between Matunga Road and Dadar due to heavy rains. High-capacity water pumps are being used to drain water away from the railway tracks," said Western Railway
Mumbai rain Live updates: Bus routes affected due to water logging on roads
Mumbai rain Live updates: BEST's 42 bus routes have been affected due to water logging on roads in Mumbai.
Mumbai rain Live updates: Holiday for schools
Mumbai rain Live updates: As a result of the heavy rains, a holiday for the first session has been declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in Mumbai (BMC area).
Mumbai rain Live updates: High capacity water pumps being used by Railway staff to prevent waterlogging
Mumbai rain Live updates: Amid heavy rain in Mumbai, Western Railway staff is using high capacity water pumps to drain water and prevent waterlogging along the routes of the Suburban trains.
Mumbai rain Live updates: Vistara issues advisory for travellers to Mumbai Airport
Mumbai rain Live updates: Vistara has issued advisory for travellers to the Mumbai Airport, in the wake of heavy rain in the city.
"#TravelUpdate: Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected enroute to Mumbai Airport today due to weather conditions. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you," posted Vistara on social media X.
Mumbai rain Live updates: Trains cancelled due to water logging in various stations
Mumbai rain Live updates: Taking to X(formerly Twitter), Central Railway has given information about the trains cancelled due to water logging in various stations in Mumbai División.
Due to WATER LOGGING at Various Station in Mumbai División on 08.07.24. FOLLOWING TRAINS ARE CANCELLED :-
1) 12110 (MMR-CSMT) JCO 08.07.2024
2) 11010 (PUNE-CSMT) JCO 08.07.2024
3) 12124 (PUNE CSMT DECCAN QUEEN) JCO 08.07.2024
4) 11007 (CSMT - PUNE DECCAN) JCO 08.07.2024
5) 12127 (CSMT-PUNE INTERCITY EXP) JCO 08.07.2024
Mumbai rain Live updates: IMD predicts heavy rain in Mumbai till July 10
Mumbai rain Live updates: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rain will continue in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for the next 3 days, till July 10.
Mumbai rain Live updates: Over 300 mm rainfall in six hours
Mumbai rain Live updates: Mumbai recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1 am to 7 am on Monday, reported news agency ANI.