Mumbai rain Live updates: City receives over 300 mm rainfall in 6 hours

Mumbai rain Live updates: Mumbai recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1 am to 7 am on Monday, reported news agency ANI. The torrential rains have also disrupted suburban train services and caused severe waterlogging in several areas. As a result of the heavy rains, a holiday for the first session has been declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in Mumbai (BMC area).

"Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1 am to 7 am today. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services. Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in Mumbai (BMC area). The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," said BMC.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rain will continue in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for the next 3 days, till July 10.