Mumbai train accident: CM Fadnavis orders inquiry after 4 killed in Thane tragedy

At least four passengers, including a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable, died and six others were injured after falling from an overcrowded local train in Maharashtra's Thane district during Monday morning’s rush hour, officials said. Four people were killed after falling off a local train in Mumbai.(Raju Shinde/HT)

The incident occurred between Diva and Kopar stations on a Kasara-bound train. According to railway officials, the accident likely happened when commuters hanging from the footboards of two passing trains brushed against each other due to overcrowding. However, the exact cause remains under investigation.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the railway administration is probing the matter. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief and assured support for the victims and their families, emphasizing that "saving lives is the top priority."

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar called the incident a grim reminder of the urgent need to address overcrowding and passenger safety in Mumbai’s suburban rail system. A police official noted that the massive rush during peak hours led many passengers to stand dangerously at the doors of the train.

According to authorities, at least 12 commuters fell off the moving train. The guard of the Kasara-bound train alerted railway authorities around 9.30 am, and all injured passengers were transported to hospitals by 9.50 am. Four were declared dead on arrival.

The deceased were identified as Ketan Saroj, Rahul Gupta, Mayur Shah, and GRP constable Vicky Mukhyad. The injured include four men and two women, now receiving treatment at Shivaji Hospital and Thane General Hospital.

Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, clarified that the incident did not involve the Pushpak Express, refuting earlier reports. He confirmed that eight people were found on the tracks and that one injured passenger reported the fall occurred after commuters on opposite trains collided while standing on footboards.

In a post on X, CM Fadnavis called the incident "very unfortunate" and reiterated that an inquiry is underway. Deputy CM Shinde said a high-level committee would investigate the cause and ensure accountability. Financial assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased.

Shiv Sena MP from Thane, Naresh Mhaske, called for a thorough investigation, questioning whether crowding, a push, or an altercation may have led to the tragedy. Opposition leader Ambadas Danve also demanded accountability, citing serious concerns about railway safety.

Om Prakash Sharma, president of the Thane District Railway Users Association, criticized the railway authorities for inaction despite repeated warnings about overcrowding.