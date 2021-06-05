Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mumbai unlock: Outdoor shooting not allowed after 5pm. Check what's allowed
india news

Mumbai unlock: Outdoor shooting not allowed after 5pm. Check what's allowed

Shooting activities have to be conducted in the bubble and cinema halls in Mumbai won't open as of now, the detailed guideline for level 3 districts say.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Several activities will remain barred in Mumbai, though Maharashtra will start unlocking from June 7. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

As part of Maharashtra's five-level unlocking, set to begin from June 7, several activities will remain time-bound and restricted in Mumbai, as it comes under level 3. Districts with a Covid-19 case positivity rate of 5 to 10 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy of 40 to 60 per cent fall under this level.

Here is what will be allowed in Mumbai from Monday

> Shops, establishments dealing with essential items will remain open till 4pm all days.

> Shops, establishments dealing with non-essential items will remain open till 4pm on weekdays.

> Mall, theatres (multiplex as well as the single-screen) will remain closed

> Restaurants will open with 50 per cent capacity for dining in till 4pm only on weekdays. After 4pm, parcels, takeaway, home delivery allowed.

> Local train services will remain restricted for medical services, essential services and women. Extra restrictions may be added.

Maharashtra 5-level Covid curbs: Gyms, salons, restaurants allowed to open with conditions

> Public places, parks will open from 5am to 9am every day allowing walking, cycling.

> All private offices will open but will operate till 4om on working days at 50 per cent attendance (except exemption category).

> Sports activities (only outdoor) allowed between 5am to 9am and between 6pm and 9pm.

> Shooting activities to be conducted in a bubble. No outdoor shooting after 5pm.

> Social gathering allowed only with 50 per cent capacity and till 4pm on weekdays.

> Wedding events allowed to be held with 50 people while 20 people can attend funerals.

> Construction work allowed but labourers must leave by 4pm.

> Agriculture works allowed till 4pm every day.

> E-commerce services will function regularly.

> Gyms, salons, parlours will be allowed to function till 4pm at 50 per cent capacity. People will be admitted only with appointment and ACs will not be allowed.

> Buses will operate with 100 per cent capacity without standing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra mumbai lockdown covid unlock
TRENDING NEWS

Shikhar Dhawan shares pic with Shardul Thakur, viral post has a Sholay twist

Ratan Tata's post on creating a better 'Indian environment’ goes viral

Mizoram girl shows off football skills while wearing heels, video goes viral

Doggo sits patiently as it gets a boop from a butterfly. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP