Maharashtra 5-level Covid curbs: Gyms, salons, restaurants allowed to open with conditions

Maharashtra government on Friday announced the lifting of the Covid-19 curbs in the state and said it will put districts and cities under five levels from Monday, June 7. As per the state government's order, the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 will be lifted based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds.

Level-1 areas refer to cities and districts with less than 5 per cent positivity rate and less than 25 per cent occupancy of the oxygen beds. Level-2 areas are cities and districts with less than 5 per cent positivity rate and 25-30 per cent bed occupancy. Areas with 5-10 per cent positivity rate or more than 40 per cent oxygen beds occupancy are categorized as level 3. Areas with 10-20 per cent positivity and more than 60 per cent bed occupancy are termed as level-4. Areas with more than 20 per cent positivity and over 75 per cent oxygen bed occupancy are level-5.

For better monitoring, each municipal unit and district is categorised as a separate administrative unit. Five levels of restrictions have been designated for different classes and categories of activities.

Restaurants, gyms and salons will operate in the state in the following ways:

Restaurants in areas under Level 2 will be allowed to open dining-in facilities at 50 per cent of their capacity. Under Level-3, dining-in at 50 per cent capacity only till 4pm on weekdays, after that only take away, home delivery allowed. In Level 4, only parcel, take away and home delivery has been allowed, while in Level 5 only home delivery allowed.

Gyms, salons, beauty centres, spas and wellness centres can operate regularly in Level 1 areas. They can operate with 50 per cent capacity and only via appointments in Level 2 areas. In areas categorised as Level 3, these establishments have been allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity and only appointment and without air conditioners. In Level 4 areas, these establishments can function at 50 per cent capacity on an appointment basis and only for vaccinated individuals but without AC. In Level 5 areas, these establishments have not been allowed to be resume services.