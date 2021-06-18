Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai vaccine scam: After housing society, production houses duped; 4 arrested

After Hiranandani Estate Society, the Covid vaccine scam has reportedly reached Mumbai's production houses too, as several beneficiaries are still waiting for their vaccination certificates.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Mumbai vaccination scam: Beneficiaries have not yet received their provisional vaccination certificate days after the first dose. (PTI)

The Mumbai Police on Friday arrested four people in connection with the vaccine scam in Mumbai which is believed to have spread its net from one housing society to production houses, which are now allowed to organise vaccination at their premises. The overall scam came to the fore after several discrepancies were found out in the vaccination certificate, hospital name, vaccination date etc. But whether the original vaccine has been administered to these people is being investigated.

Vaccine scam at Hiranandani Estate Society scam

Mumbai's Hiranandani Estate Society organised a vaccination camp on May 30 where about 390 people were given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination. As they started receiving their vaccine certificates (provisional), the residents found that the name of the hospital was not matching, the dates were wrong. And also, after they were administered the doses, they received calls asking for their Co-WIN OTP, which indicates they were not registered on Co-WIN before vaccination. The hospitals dragged into the controversy have denied any involvement.

Vaccine scam at production houses

Following the government's workplace vaccination policy, several production houses of Mumbai have got their employees vaccinated. But as the scam of the housing society came to light, a number of production houses, including Tips Industries Limited, have reportedly complained of a vaccination scam. According to reports, Tips Industries Limited head Ramesh Taurany has raised suspicion as none of his employees, who were vaccinated on May 30 and June 3, has received their vaccination certificates. Tips was told that their vaccination certificates will be issued by Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Another production house Matchbox Pictures took part in one of the vaccination drives arranged by Tips and it has also filed a complaint against the vaccine scam.

covid-19 covid-19 vaccine mumbai
