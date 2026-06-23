Mumbai, Pune under IMD orange alert amid heavy pre-monsoon rain | Top weather updates

Pre-monsoon showers lashed Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday and were likely to continue Tuesday as well in the run up to the eagerly awaited official arrival of southwest monsoon to the city.

Citizens walks past as dark monsoon clouds hover in Navi Mumbai(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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A nascent revival of the southwest monsoon over Maharashtra will likely take it over Mumbai in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, while clarifying that the rain received by India’s commercial capital on Monday were, in fact, pre-monsoon showers, HT reported earlier.

Mumbai and several other nearby districts of Maharashtra were under an IMD orange alerts on Tuesday for heavy rain as southwest monsoon approached.

Mumbai monsoon | Top updates

-Mumbai was under an orange alert on Tuesday, according to the nowcast viewed on IMD website at 10:30 am. The alert warned of moderate to heavy rain and was valid till at least 1 pm.

-Apart from Mumbai, Raigad, Pune and Ratnagiri were also under an orange alert, while Thane, Palghar as well as Sindhudurg were placed under a yellow-coloured warning.

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{{^usCountry}} -According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the city recorded an average rainfall of 17mm between 6am and 7am on Monday, while the western suburbs received 10 mm. No rainfall was recorded in the eastern suburbs during the same period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} -According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the city recorded an average rainfall of 17mm between 6am and 7am on Monday, while the western suburbs received 10 mm. No rainfall was recorded in the eastern suburbs during the same period. {{/usCountry}}

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-Among the highest rainfall pockets, Savitribai Phule BMC School at Worli Naka recorded 61 mm of rain in one hour. Other areas that received significant rainfall included G/S Ward (58mm), Malabar Hill (44mm), Adarsh Nagar School in Worli (44mm), Worli Fort (42mm), F/S Ward (41mm) and Worli Seaface (37mm).

-In the western suburbs, Pali Chimbai School and Supari Tank BMC School in Bandra recorded the highest rainfall at 70mm each. Other areas included H/W Ward Office (30mm), Bandra Fire Station (28mm), and Banana Leaf and Juhu Dispensary (25mm).

-The revival of the monsoon, which had stalled last week, was accompanied by conditions favourable for further, albeit gradual, progress along the west coast and further inland towards central India, the IMD said. While parts of Maharashtra got light monsoon showers, the overall rainfall deficit in the country on Monday stood at 43 per cent, IMD data cited in an earlier HT report showed.

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