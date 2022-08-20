Tight security in Hyderabad, BJP youth wing workers detained ahead of Munawar Faruqui show

A number of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers were detained in Hyderabad on Saturday as they staged a protest over comedian Munawar Faruqui's show in the city.

A huge police force was deployed at the venue where the standup comedian is set to perform.

Hyderabad, Telangana | Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha workers protest over comedian Munawar Faruqui's show, police detains protestors pic.twitter.com/uDbfS9uapm — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

According to reports, people who had bought tickets for the show were allowed to enter the venue at Shilpakala in Hitech City under the Madhapur police station limits under tight security. People were being told not to bring their phones and wallets inside the venue.

Also read | Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show cancelled in Bengaluru for second time

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has given a call to boycott Faruqui's show. Addressing a gathering in Khila Shapur of Jangaon district on Friday alleged that Faruqui should be boycotted as he mocked Hindu Gods.

A day ago, a few BJP leaders, including MLA Raja Singh, were taken into preventive custody, for threatening to damage the venue and attack Faruqui if he performed in the city.

An ANI report, citing sources, said several activists and leaders of the BJP have bought online tickets for the show and are planning to hold protest against the stand up artiste.

Madhapur inspector Ravindra Prasad said Faruqui has been given permission to hold the show in Hyderabad.

Munawar and four others were arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police on January 1 following a complaint by the son of a BJP MLA that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year's Day. He was later released on bail by the Supreme Court.

Following this, a number of Faruqui's shows were cancelled in several parts of the country.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON