Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show cancelled in Bengaluru for second time

Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show cancelled in Bengaluru for second time

bengaluru news
Updated on Aug 20, 2022 04:54 PM IST

A show by Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian, has been cancelled a second time in Bengaluru, with police citing that the organisers had not taken permission for the event.

Munawar Faruqui's show has been cancelled in Bengaluru for the second time.
Munawar Faruqui's show has been cancelled in Bengaluru for the second time.
ByYamini C S | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show, scheduled to be held on Saturday in Bengaluru, was cancelled by the city police, who said organisers had not taken prior permission to hold the event.

This is the second time that Faruqui's show has been called off in Bengaluru -- the first time in November last year. It was set to be held at the same ground.

The development comes amid tight security being deployed at a venue in Hyderabad where the comedian is set to perform. A day ago, some BJP leaders, including an MLA, were taken into preventive custody, for threatening to damage the venue and attack Faruqui if he performed in the city.

Also read: ‘This is the end’: Comedian Munawar Faruqui after Bengaluru Police cancel show

Faruqui was jailed for over a month earlier this year after a show at the Munro café in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Faruqui has been accused of hurting religious sentiments in his comedy shows and has had multiple shows in various cities cancelled. At one point, he had at least 12 of his shows cancelled within a span of two months due to threats from right-wing groups.

Also read: Why comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested: A timeline

According to a report by news agency PTI, police in Bengaluru denied permission for the comedian to hold the show, ‘Dongri to nowhere’, which was set to take place at the MNR Convention Hall in JP Nagar.

Also read: 'Munawar Faruqui demeans Ram-Sita in name of...': Telangana BJP chief's boycott call

The PTI report said a right-wing and pro-Hindutva organisation, Jai Shri Ram Sena, had filed a complaint against Faruqui with Bengaluru's top cop Pratap Reddy, alleging that the comedian had hurt Hindu sentiments by making derogatory statements against deities Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru
bengaluru
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference in New Delhi.&nbsp;

    ‘Modi vs who in 2024? I tell you…': Sanjay Singh slams BJP after CBI raids

    In yet another press conference by the Aam Aadmi Party over the CBI raid on the residence of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, party MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that the issue is not about liquor policy in the national capital, but the rising popularity of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. “If that were the case, they would have investigated Gujarat... They are targeting Kejriwal's model for health and education,” Singh said.

  • Mumbai Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.

    Mumbaikars' security our responsibility: Top cop as probe begins on threat texts

    The Mumbai Police said on Saturday the threat messages it had received warning of a 26/11-like terror attack in the city could be traced to Pakistan and that a probe into the matter was underway. Mumbai Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar also assured Mumbaikars of the issue being taken seriously and said the investigation had been transferred to the Mumbai crime branch. Efforts are also on to identify and locate the sender of the threat messages.

  • Incubation and investment platform, Atal Incubation Centre – Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum has been selected under the startup India seed fund scheme (SISFS) announced by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) and will receive a grant of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.5 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

    EV charging startup goEgoNetwork raises Rs 60 crore in funding EV charging infrastructure solutions startup goEgoNetwork has raised Series A equity funding of Rs 60 crore. The company will use the funds in developing and installing the 'Fast DC Charging Station' product line. Web3 Discovery Fund for Indian startups CoinSwitch, one of the largest investing apps, announced the launch of Web3 Discovery Fund, the company's corporate venture capital initiative.

  • The arrests come after the Congress leader claimed that he had received death threats over his remarks on Veer Savarkar. (HT Archive)

    16 arrested in connection with "death threat" to Siddaramaiah

    Sixteen people have been arrested in connection with a death threat received by the state Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, police said on Saturday. The arrests come after Siddaramaiah claimed that he had received death threats over his remarks on Veer Savarkar. Also read: Bommai reacts after Siddaramaiah warns BJP workers of physical action once Cong comes back to power Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai had earlier ordered a probe into the matter.

  • Krutika Lal and Satyajit Mittal, co-founders of Aretto, at their office in the city. (HT PHOTO)

    Startup Mantra: 360-degree flexible shoes for children

    Getting a shoe with the right size and comfort for your toddler or teens can be a real challenge for parents. Children's feet outgrow the shoe size within months. Realising this very common problem across geographies and socio-economic sections of society, Satyajit Mittal and Krutika Lal founded Aretto (Sanosyzo Private Limited), a footwear technology startup company, based out of Pune.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out