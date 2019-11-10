e-paper
Murder accused couple attempts suicide in Maha

india Updated: Nov 10, 2019 00:24 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: A couple accused of murder, and the woman’s two-year-old daughter, allegedly consumed pesticide at a lodge in Maharashtra’s Panvel, police said. The child died while the woman and her partner are in a critical condition, officials familiar with the matter said.

According to police, the absconding couple checked into a lodge in Panvel a few days ago. On Saturday, the lodge staff entered their room using a spare key after they did not answer repeated phone calls. Inside, the staff found the three unconscious, police said.

They were rushed to Panvel Hospital where the child was declared dead.

“We found a bottle of pesticide with a tag ‘Lethal’ from the room. Based on their identity documents, we informed the Kerala police and learnt they were on the run from an ongoing murder investigation,” said Ajaykumar Landge, senior inspector, Panvel city police station.

According to Kerala Police, the duo were accused of murdering the woman’s husband on October 31 after he found out about their extramarital relationship.

“Our investigation revealed that he [the woman’s husband] was killed over the extramarital affair. We have sent our team to Mumbai to take custody of the duo,” said Munnar deputy superintendent of police M Rameshkumar.

