e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Murder accused in Ujjain jail allegedly dies by suicide, 4 jail guards suspended

Murder accused in Ujjain jail allegedly dies by suicide, 4 jail guards suspended

Jail authorities said the man was depressed for the past two days but they will investigate the matter to know the reason behind his alleged suicide.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 11:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Police said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.
Police said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.(Representative Photo/Getty Images/)
         

A 40-year-old murder accused allegedly committed suicide in Ujjain jail by jumping off the jail watchtower on Monday, police said.

Ujjain Jail superintendent Alka Sonkar suspended four jail guards for dereliction of duty.

“The accused was lodged in the jail for the past one-and-a-half months for allegedly killing a history sheeter Durlabh Kashyap on September 7 in a gang war,” said Sonkar.

“The jail inmates were released from barracks in the morning as a part of the routine practice inside the jail campus. The murder accused climbed up the roof of the control room and from the roof, he climbed the watchtower. He died of head injuries which he sustained due to falling from a height,” she added.

She further said the man was said to be in a state of depression for the past two days but the jail administration will investigate the matter to know the reason behind his extreme step.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, police said.

However, the family of the accused alleged that there was foul play behind the death of the accused.

“My son was killed by jail authorities. He was tortured in the jail,” said the father of the deceased and demanded a high-level inquiry.

tags
top news
‘Last decade was to ensure basic facilities, this will fulfil all aspirations’, says PM Modi at Forbesganj rally
‘Last decade was to ensure basic facilities, this will fulfil all aspirations’, says PM Modi at Forbesganj rally
Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan
Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan
LIVE: 19.26% voter turnout till 11am in 2nd phase of Bihar assembly polls
LIVE: 19.26% voter turnout till 11am in 2nd phase of Bihar assembly polls
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
‘India stands with Austria’: PM Modi tweets condolences over Vienna terror attacks
‘India stands with Austria’: PM Modi tweets condolences over Vienna terror attacks
French airstrikes kill over 50 Al Qaeda-linked jihadists in Mali
French airstrikes kill over 50 Al Qaeda-linked jihadists in Mali
First phase of Malabar exercise starts today: All you need to know
First phase of Malabar exercise starts today: All you need to know
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In