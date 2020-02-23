Murder accused Odisha MLA’s family alleges harassment by Chhattisgarh police

india

The family members of former Odisha MLA Anup Sai, arrested in connection with the murder of his alleged live-in partner and her teenaged daughter, are on dharna since Saturday night in front of Collectorate building in Jharsuguda district alleging harassment by Chhattisgarh police.

Sai, a three-time MLA and senior BJD leader was arrested by Chhattisgarh police early this month for the alleged twin murders dating back to 2016. Sai is accused of having killed them to escape marrying Das. The mutilated bodies of the mother-daughter duo were found near Sakambari plant on Hamirpur Marg in Raigarh district in May 2016. Sai’s driver Bardhan Toppo has also been arrested by the police for helping Das in the crime by running an SUV over the mother-daughter duo.

While Sai and his driver are in judicial custody, his family members are on a ‘Dharna’ against a notice from Raigarh police to Sai’s son for appearance.

“The Chhattisgarh police served me a notice asking for appearance before Raigarh police for probe into the double murder case. I was asked to come again the day my cousin and I visited the police station to meet my father. The police asked me to appear on a day when vehicular traffic is completely disrupted due to Bharat Bandh. This is sheer harassment. The year the murder took place, I was an engineering student. The police have threatened my father that they will not leave him till he admits to having committed the crime. They are harassing him mentally and pressuring him to confess,” he alleged.

Sai’s elder brother Pramod Sai alleged that he was being threatened by the Raigarh police after his brother’s arrest. “We don’t want to interfere in the probe but Raigarh police is continuously sending notices to appear but we fear that we may be killed if we go to Raigarh. We will consume poison if they continue to harass us in the case,” said Pramod Sai.

Sai’s family members have alleged that they fear Raigarh police might forcibly pick them up for interrogation in the case. Apprehending any action, wife, son and daughter of Sai staged a sit-in protest before Jharsuguda district collector’s office demanding security.

However, Raigarh SP Santosh Singh said police have got some vital evidence against the accused persons and alleged Sai was not cooperating with the police. The police have also summoned the deceased woman’s brother and sister-in-law to join the probe.