Murmu reaffirms commitment to Manipur’s tribal development on day two of visit

Imphal: President Droupadi Murmu, on the second day of her two-day visit to Manipur, reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to the holistic development and well-being of the state’s tribal communities as she inaugurated seven developmental projects and laid the foundation stones for five others. President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated seven developmental projects and laid the foundation stones for five others. (PTI)

Murmu arrived on Thursday afternoon at Imphal International Airport, where she was given a ceremonial guard of honour.

Addressing a programme at the multipurpose hall in the mini secretariat complex of Senapati district on Friday, the President affirmed that ensuring dignity, security, and growth opportunities for all tribal communities is a national priority, and that the government is committed to making development in Manipur inclusive and sustainable through special investments in areas like road connectivity, healthcare, and electricity supply.

The President on Friday also interacted with Internally Displaced Persons from Kangpokpi district near the multi-purpose hall, mini secretariat complex, in the presence of governor of Manipur Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Governor Bhalla emphasised equitable and balanced development across the hill and valley regions as a priority of the state, with a target of unlocking the immense potential in agriculture, traditional crafts, and ecotourism. Acknowledging recent periods of strain, he assured that the government is working tirelessly to foster unity, peace, mutual respect, and harmony across all communities, viewing the President’s presence as a powerful message of solidarity and national support.

President Murmu, before visiting Senapati district, paid floral tribute at the Nupi Lal memorial statue in Imphal and offered prayers at the Govindajee Temple in Palace Compound, Imphal East.

Nupi Lal, marking two women-led uprisings in 1904 and 1939 against British colonial rule, is commemorated annually on December 12.

Later, Murmu headed to the historic Kangla Fort in a helicopter and departed from Imphal International Airport at 3.36pm.

Meanwhile, a total shutdown was called by a coalition of six banned underground outfits boycotting the President’s visit. All educational institutions, markets and public transportation remained suspended. The shutdown will remain in effect until the President leaves Manipur, they said.

This is the second high-profile visit to Manipur in three months.

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur for the first time since ethnic violence broke out in the state in 2023. The Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have shut each other out from their respective areas since the clashes began in May 2023, which left at least 260 people dead and displaced 60,000.

The clashes first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities and later involved almost every community in the state, prompting the dismissal of the state government in February this year and the imposition of President’s Rule. Violence continued sporadically despite the deployment of thousands of security personnel.