Murmu to kick-start grand finale of Hyderabad Public School

The grand finale of the year-long centenary celebrations of Hyderabad Public School (HPS), one of the oldest educational institutions in the country, will begin on December 19 with President Droupadi Murmu kickstarting a series of programmes, the school management said.

Murmu, who will come to Hyderabad on December 18 as part of her annual southern sojourn and stay at Rashtrapathi Nilayam in Secunderabad for five days, will inaugurate the HPS Museum on December 19, the first event of the centenary celebrations.

HPS society president Gusti J Noria said the grand finale will be held from December 24 to 27. “More than 50 activities have been planned during this four-day finale, curated for the HPS fraternity comprising students, staff, alumni and parents,” he said.

Among the high-profile alumni who will attend the grand finale include Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella, World Bank president Ajay Pal Banga, Adobe Inc CEO Shantanu Narayan, Fairfax Financial CEO Prem Watsa and popular cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, he said.

“The grand finale of the HPS’s centenary year is a testament to our last 100 years of legacy, leadership, and excellence looking towards the future to lead, serve and soar,” Noria said.

As part of the celebrations, the HPS announced an investment of ₹17.50 crore for establishment of a multi-sport facility and ₹10 crore for an innovation centre for start-ups to foster entrepreneurship on its Begumpet campus.

Noria said more than 15,000 people would take part in the grand finale celebrations that conclude on December 27. “There will be exchange of ideas, sharing of knowledge, for networking and strengthening the HPS family during the event,” he said.

Some of the key highlights during the grand finale include a spectacular HPS Carnival, HPS StartX - an Entrepreneurship Summit, a Sports Reunion, the Centenary Golf Tournament at the Hyderabad Golf Club, a regal Vintage Car Showcase, a learning zone with book readings, panel discussions, workshops and the depositing of a time capsule, apart from glittering cultural and musical shows, the HPS secretary said.

History of HPS

The history of HPS dates back to 1919, when H Weikfield, Director General of the Court of Wards (Department of Revenue) put forth a proposal before the Seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan for establishing a residential school on the lines of Eton College and Harrow College in London, to give the sons of Jagirdars an enriching learning experience.

It began as Jagirdars’ College in 1923 with just five students and six teachers under the first founder-principal H W Shawcross. The first batch appeared for Senior Cambridge ‘O’ levels in 1929. By 1930, the strength of the school had risen to 150.

The majestic building, comprising a massive Shaheen block on the front side and Jagirdars’ block behind it, came up in a sprawling area of more than 120 acres of land, which was mostly donated by then Jagirdars and purchased from civilians.

“Lady Vicar-Ul-Umra gave 89 acres of land from her Begumpet Estate. The government levied a cess of 2% on the annual Jagirdari income to construct the school buildings, develop infrastructure and run it to educate the sons of Jagirdars, free of cost. “It was the first major English medium school in the then Hyderabad state,” Noria said.

After the Nizam acceded Hyderabad state to Indian Union and the Jagirdari system was abolished in 1950, the Jagirdars’ college turned into the Hyderabad Public School in 1951 under a society which was formed under the Societies Registration Act.

“A year later, then Vice-President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was made the first president of the HPS Society. The HPS Begumpet was thrown open to students from all walks of the society, not just elite jagirdars, irrespective of caste, creed or social status,” Noria said.