‘Museum of corruption’: BJP shares inside visuals of Kejriwal's ‘sheesh mahal’; AAP hits back

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday trained guns at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal as he shared a video of the bungalow, once occupied by the Delhi chief minister, saying that it is a "museum of corruption". Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva claimed that the bungalow is equipped with a gym, sauna room, and jacuzzi.(X/Virendra Sachdeva )

"We have been telling you the truth about the Sheesh Mahal of the person who calls himself a common man, Arvind Kejriwal. Today we will show it to you too! He has built a 7-star resort for himself by embezzling public money!" Sachdeva alleged, while sharing a video on X.

He claimed that the cost of the amenities in the bungalow amounts to ₹3.75 crore, adding that it is equipped with a gym, sauna room, and jacuzzi.

He alleged that the bungalow's marble granite lighting cost ₹1.9 crore, while civil work required another ₹1.5 crore. Sachdeva also claimed that the gym and spa fittings alone cost ₹35 lakh.

“It is the 'sheesh mahal' which he wanted to hide from the people of Delhi. We have shown the first video of it. Look at the bathroom and the gym of that house. There are granites and equipment, look at the sauna and jacuzzi baths, like that of a 7-star resort,” the Delhi BJP chief told news agency ANI. “This is the reality of the black money hoarded by Arvind Kejriwal who calls himself a common man. He has to answer why he wanted to hide his house and hide the key to the house. It is not a CM residence, it is a museum of corruption.”

He added: “They should open it for the people. I challenge him to open the doors of this palace and tell the people of Delhi how he has fooled them... This is a government of scams. They have shamed Delhi.”

‘Baseless propaganda’



On its part, the AAP rejected the allegations as "baseless propaganda" by the BJP.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP was trying to deflect attention from the pressing issues.



"Instead of answering critical questions about mismanagement of funds for schools, mid-day meals, and hospitals in states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, they focus on Kejriwal's former official residence. People ask about education and health reforms, they talk about a bungalow," the AAP leader said, according to NDTV.