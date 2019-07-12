Muslim boys beaten up, forced to chant Jai Shri Ram in Unnao

A group of Madrasa students playing cricket in the Government Inter College (GIC) ground in were allegedly beaten and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram in Unnao on Thursday, according to an FIR registered in the case.

They were allegedly forced to chant Jai Shri Ram and beaten up with cricket bats and their clothes were torn, the FIR said. Three students were injured in the fracas.

Nisar Ahmad Misbahi, principal of Darul Uloom Faiz-e-Aam madrasa, said his students Abdul Waris, Mohd Muqaddas, Mohd Ali and Haroon had gone to GIC ground from Sadar to play cricket. Misbahi alleged that four people identified as Aditya Shukla, Kranti, Kamal and one unidentified person arrived and began mocking the students.

“They snatched their bats and began forcing them to chant the Jai Shri Ram. They were beaten up with the cricket bats and dragged through the ground. Stones were thrown at the students who were trying to run away. Their bicycles were also damaged and their clothes torn,” he alleged.

“The students of seminary situated near the Jama Masjid were playing cricket in GIC ground. There was a brawl and a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by them. Three students were injured and one of the accused was in police custody,” said circle officer, Sadar, Umesh Tyagi.

The police said the accused were identified with the help of their social media accounts on which they had shared certain pictures. They have been named in the FIR and efforts were being made for their arrest. SP Unnao MP Verma said the police were looking into the allegations of students forced to chant Jai Shri Ram.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 12:33 IST